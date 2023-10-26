High school sports roundup

Ella Aglietti scored with 11 minutes left off a cross from Breanna Mender to lead No. 2 Commack in a 1-0 win over No. 7 Patchogue-Medford in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Class AAA girls soccer tournament Wednesday. Kate Hearns made two saves for Commack (12-2-2). Madison Eddington made eight saves for Patchogue-Medford, which finished (10-5-2). Commack will host No. 6 Smithtown East at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.

Smithtown East 2, Sachem East 1: Mallory Anderson scored the winning goal 13 minutes into the second half to lead No. 6 Smithtown East over No. 3 Sachem East in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals. The winning goal came 10 minutes after Anderson scored the tying goal, and Madison Kelley made seven saves. Hailey Moschitta scored and Sophia Carpenito made six saves for Sachem East, which finished 11-3-2.

Ward Melville 1, North Babylon 0: Aliya Leonard scored for No. 1 Ward Melville (14-0-3) two minutes into the game on a pass from Maddie Costello against No. 8 North Babylon (9-7-2) in Suffolk I. Kate Ronzoni had four saves. Liz Byrne made nine saves for North Babylon. Ward Melville will host Connetquot in a Class AAA semifinal matchup on Saturday.

North Shore 3, Floral Park 1: Crystal Knoell scored two goals and Sam DiBenedetto added one in No. 2 North Shore’s win over No. 7 Floral Park. Meredith Papiro made five saves. North Shore (6-2-4) will face the winner of No. 3 Plainedge/No. 6 Lynbrook at noon on Saturday at Cold Spring Harbor in the semifinals.

Wantagh 3, Cold Spring Harbor 1: Lyla Ingrilli had a goal and an assist to lead No. 1 Wantagh over No. 8 Cold Spring Harbor in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Class A Tournament. Delaney Conlon and Shannon Udell scored, and Isabella Astaiza made five saves. Megan Jasinski scored and Charlotte Madigan made five saves for Cold Spring Harbor, which finished 7-4-3. Wantagh (7-2-3) will face the winner of No. 4 Seaford/No. 5 Friends Academy at 10 a.m. or noon on Saturday at Cold Spring Harbor in the semifinals.

St. Anthony’s 1, St. John the Baptist 0: Sophia Dorsey scored the decider for St. Anthony’s (11-0-2) off an assist from Quinci Gallagher in CHSAA. Arielle Hernandez had two saves. Ireland Devine made nine saves for St. John the Baptist (3-2-4).

Kellenberg 6, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Six different players scored for Kellenberg (10-4-3) in the win over Our Lady of Mercy (2-7-1) in CHSAA. Alessia Calabrese, Emma Chungata, Sophia Conde, Erin Occhino, Catherine Saporito and Ava Wayrich each scored. Eva Garcia, Occhino and Wayrich also had an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Amityville 1, Shoreham-Wading River 0: Denis Hernandez scored on a corner kick in the 52nd minute to lead No. 4 Amityville over No. 5 Shoreham-Wading River in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals. Israel Torres made seven saves in the shutout. Kyle Rose made 10 saves for Shoreham-Wading River, which finished 10-5-1. Amityville (12-4-1) will visit No. 1 Harborfields in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Harborfields 4, Half Hollow Hills West 1: Brent Starkey had three goals and an assist to lead No. 1 Harborfields over No. 8 Half Hollow Hills West in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals. Jared Sirias scored off an assist from Jaiden Anderson for Half Hollow Hills West, which finished 8-7-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Connetquot 3, Half Hollow Hills 1: Alex Lillie had 24 kills and six blocks and Brennan O’Connor had 15 kills and seven blocks to lead No. 6 Connetquot to a 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 27-25 win over No. 3 Half Hollow Hills in the Suffolk Division I quarterfinals. O’Connor’s brother, Colin, added 12 kills and four aces and Dylan Wilkinson had 45 assists and two aces. Connetquot (9-6) will face the winner of No. 2 West Islip/No. 7 Sachem East in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Half Hollow Hills finished 11-4.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hauppauge-Smithtown claims league title. Hauppauge-Smithtown won its third consecutive Suffolk League I championship with a score of 396 at Hauppauge. Sarah Lucca placed first in the 50-yard freestyle (24.14) and the 100-yard butterfly (56.91), and Sofia Burns won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.91.

The team of Julia Lucca, Burns, Mary Grace Waring and Sarah Lucca won the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.45) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.77). Julia Lucca, Morgan Lee, Hailey Wilcox and Waring won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:40.04.

Half Hollow Hills-Kings Park placed second with a 283, and Northport-Commack finished third with a 209. The Suffolk County Diving championship will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, at the Aquatic Center and the Suffolk swimming championship will be at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, at Stony Brook University.