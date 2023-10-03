High school sports roundup

Griffin Kramer totaled 11 tackles, two sacks and returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown to lead Ward Melville to a 29-7 win at Sachem North in Suffolk Division I football Saturday night. CJ Ward had 11 tackles, including two for a loss as Ward Melville (3-1) held Sachem North to 21 rushing yards and 145 passing yards. Ward added 121 rushing yards on 15 carries and Ethan Burgos rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Dan Brausch added a 10-yard rushing score and an interception. Andrew Eaton caught a 77-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Vino for Sachem North (3-1).

Bellmore JFK 40, Division 18: Geordy Ciprian rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead host Bellmore JFK in Nassau Conference III football on Saturday. Devin Pryor ran for 105 yards on 16 carries, Ray Torchia ran for 37 yards and one touchdown on six carries and Charlie Gampero ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Torchia also had 70 receiving yards and caught a TD from Gampero. Brennan Cleary returned a fumble 35 yards for a score, and Josh Polinsky had two sacks for Bellmore JFK (1-3). Jason Dooley and Anthony Stanco each rushed for a touchdown and Joseph Macaluso caught a touchdown pass from Justin Gesauldo for Division (1-3).

BOYS SOCCER

Brentwood 3, Ward Melville 2: Josue Granados scored the winning goal off a header with 11 minutes left to help Brentwood come back from a 2-0 deficit in non-league. Brian Melgar and Cristian Escobar each added a goal and Jose Garcia made three saves for Brentwood (11-0). Elliot Burgueno and Justin Clarke scored, and David McElroy made seven saves for Ward Melville (5-2-2).

Floyd 1, Sachem North 1: Edwin Trujillo scored the tying goal on a cross from Nick Rojas in the 57th minute for Sachem North (2-6-2) in non-league on Monday. Luka Verbanac made seven saves. Jazai Kidd scored in the 6th minute and Dwight Blankenship made seven saves for Floyd (5-5-1).

Copiague 1, North Babylon 0: Eduar Carranza scored the only goal of the game and Josue Saravia made eight saves to lead Copiague (6-4) in non-league. Kristian Gomez made eight saves for North Babylon (6-5).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Sewanhaka 1, Lynbrook 1: Patrick O’Doherty scored the tying goal in the second half for Lynbrook (1-2-4) in non-league. Michael Diaz made four saves. Jude David Amadike scored in the first half for Sewanhaka (3-3-1).

Friends Academy 3, Island Trees 1: Jake Bock had a goal and an assist to lead Friends Academy (3-2-3) in Nassau A East. Carlos Hernandez and Owen Gordon each scored a goal, and Jake Byrnes made six saves. Matthew Guevara had a goal and Eddie Browne made nine saves for Island Trees (2-5-1).

Long Beach 3, Mepham 0: Ryder Heitefuss had a goal and two assists to lead Long Beach (4-1-1) in Nassau AA East. Thomas Gosden added a goal and an assist, Hunter Stadtman scored and Jayden Zarco-De la Cruz made four saves. Gavin Mehlhaff made four saves for Mepham (1-3-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Baldwin 1, Bellmore JFK 1: Isabelle Sivin scored the tying goal in the second half for Bellmore JFK (3-1-3) in Nassau III Monday. Kathryn Powder made five saves for Bellmore JFK. Anna Wehr scored and Dee Ikechukwu made 13 saves for Baldwin (3-2-4).

North Babylon 1, Lindenhurst 0: Monica Clavijo scored in the seventh minute to lead North Babylon (6-4-1) in Suffolk I. Liz Byrne made five saves. Brooke Delzatto made 10 saves for Lindenhurst (3-6-1).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Half Hollow Hills West 1, Centereach 0: Nia Derodel scored off a deflection with 11 minutes remaining to lead Half Hollow Hills West (4-3) in Suffolk II. Sahar Rashidzada made six saves. Rose Miller made eight saves for Centereach (4-5-1).

Friends Academy 3, Division 0: Gabi Sandoval scored twice to lead Friends Academy (3-2-2) in non-league. Maya Morey added a goal, Arianna Quan-Soon Victor had an assist and Dafna Jakubiak made 11 saves. Rosalie Giraldo-Espinosa made 10 saves for Division (3-3-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

Seaford 1, East Meadow 0: Morgan Wagner scored off an assist from Emma Masie late in the first quarter to lead Seaford (3-2) in non-league Monday. Taylor Jebaily made three saves, all following an East Meadow penalty corner in the final two minutes. Mackenzie Goebel made two saves for East Meadow (4-1).

Bayport-Blue Point 2, Miller Place 1: Aubrie Eisfeld scored the winning goal with 10:57 left in the fourth quarter off an assist from Emma Shanahan to lead Bayport-Blue Point (8-1) in Suffolk II. Lily Moller added a goal and Delaney Bowen made four saves. Gwendolyn Smith scored and Nicolette Capocci made three saves for Miller Place (6-3).

Rocky Point 2, Harborfields 1: Sarah May scored the winning goal off a pass from Kylie Lamoureux in overtime to lead Rocky Point (10-2) in Suffolk II. Sydney Woods scored the tying goal in the fourth quarter and Breezy Henke made seven saves. Olivia Eusanio scored and Lily Viscusi made 12 saves for Harborfields (8-2).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

East Hampton 3, Rocky Point 2: Katie Kuneth had eight kills, 16 digs and four aces to lead East Hampton (5-4) to a 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 16-14 win in Suffolk IV. Olivia Yellen had 16 assists and Kim Hilario had 14 digs.

BOYS GOLF

Sayville 8.5, East Islip 0.5: Tommy Trotta and Aiden Mesi each shot a 2-under par 34 on Timber Point Country Club’s White Course to lead Sayville (6-2) in Suffolk V. Brian Haselton shot a 1-under par 35 and Ray Woolsey shot an even par 36. Joe Schiano shot a 2-under par 34 for East Islip (2-5).