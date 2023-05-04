HS roundup: Josh Knoth throws perfect game for Patchogue-Medford, plus softball and lacrosse highlights
Josh Knoth pitched a perfect game and struck out 19 of 21 batters as Patchogue-Medford defeated Riverhead, 10-0, in Suffolk League III baseball on Tuesday. He threw just 86 pitches to improve to 5-0 with 82 strikeouts on the year. It was also his second varsity perfect game and he recorded his 250th strikeout.
Frank Kentoffio went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Jayden Kennedy was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Patchogue-Medford (11-6).
“He has a major-league slider and throws in the mid-90s and has only given up three hits all season,” coach Anthony Frascogna said. “It’s been a pleasure to watch.”
West Islip 5, Smithtown West 4: Erick Burciaga had a walk-off single to drive in Chris Piropato in the seventh inning for West Islip (12-3) in Suffolk II. Gavin DiBenedetto drove in Mike Crisci to tie the score at four in the sixth inning for West Islip (12-3).
Lindenhurst 11, Brentwood 0: Chris Carson went 5-for-5 with two home runs, eight RBIs and four runs for Lindenhurst (12-3) in Suffolk I. Carson also struck out 12 in five innings, allowing one hit.
Whitman 8, Bay Shore 0: Jaden Grose tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Whitman (9-6). Jacob Borysowski went 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs and Michael Orgera added a home run.
St. Dominic 2, Kellenberg 0: Victor Frederick struck out 15 and allowed two hits in 8 1⁄3 innings for St. Dominic (12-4) in the CHSAA. Matt Cruz struck out four in relief and Mikey Burns had the winning two-run single in the top of the ninth inning. Andrew Koshy had 13 strikeouts for Kellenberg (5-3).
East Rockaway 3, Carle Place 2: Devin Hickam drove in Thomas Guarino for the walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth for East Rockaway (4-10) in Nassau B-II. Thomas Foster tossed 2 2⁄3 scoreless innings of relief for the win.
Seaford 8, Wheatley 6: Stephen Lerides went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs for Seaford (15-0) in Nassau B-I. Sean Costello and Justin Jaskolski each had solo home runs in the fourth inning.
SOFTBALL
Hicksville 15, Garden City 4: Madison Tarra went 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for Hicksville (12-2) in Nassau IV. Katie Sullivan went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and a home run and pitched a complete game. Madison Tarra and Sullivan combined for nine runs and eight RBIs. Garden City is 9-3.
BOYS LACROSSE
Comsewogue 8, Bayport-Blue Point 7: James Krief scored the final three goals of the game, including the winner in double-overtime, to lead Comsewogue (8-4) over Bayport-Blue Point (10-2) in Suffolk II. Dylan Rocchio scored three goals and Adam Wachholder made 14 saves, including three in overtime.
Miller Place 10, Rocky Point 6: Nick Oliva had two goals and three assists to lead Miller Place (9-4) over Rocky Point (5-7). Matthew Petrie won 15 of 19 faceoffs and grabbed 12 ground balls.
Mt. Sinai 11, Shoreham-Wading River 7: Christian Colantonio had five goals for Mount Sinai (12-0). Lucas Laforge added three goals and an assist and Brayden Wilcken made 11 saves. Liam Kershis had three goals and an assist and Jaden Galfano made 10 saves for Shoreham-Wading River (7-5).
Bellmore JFK 18, Glen Cove 11: Joe Battaglia had 10 goals and two assists to lead Bellmore JFK (6-6) over Glen Cove (1-10) in Nassau B. Max Zaransky added four goals and seven assists.
Port Washington 12, Massapequa 9: Luke Meyer had five goals and one assist to lead Port Washington (7-4) over Massapequa (6-7) in Nassau A. John McCarthy scored three goals and Max Eynon made eight saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Longwood 6, Commack 5: Ava Franco (three goals) scored the winning goal with 1:33 left in the second half for Longwood (9-5) Suffolk I. Abigail Warner made nine saves. Ashley Kolomechuk had two goals for Commack (10-3).
Connetquot 6, Bay Shore 5: Madison Mileti scored the winner with 1:55 left in the second half for Connetquot (7-6) Suffolk I. Brooke Elizalde added a goal and two assists. Allegra Ryan had two goals and an assist for Bay Shore (2-11).
Massapequa 14, Manhasset 12: Joely Caramelli had four goals and three assists, Ashley Mellilo had three goals and Caitlyn Dorman had two goals and two assists for Massapequa (7-3) in Nassau I. Caitlin Barrett had four goals for Manhasset (5-4).
Locust Valley 11, Bethpage 9: Peyton Tini led with five goals and two assists for Locust Valley (11-2) in Nassau II. Nicole Dux scored four goals and Emily Herbert added three goals for Bethpage (5-6).
Friends Academy 11, MacArthur 6: Paris Panagopoulos had five goals and four assists and Skylar Cohen had five goals and two assists for Friends Academy (8-4) in Nassau III. Anastasia Angelakis had two goals for MacArthur (8-5).