Maddie DiBartolo scored the winner off an assist from Sofia D’Alessandro with two minutes left in first overtime as No. 3 Commack advanced past No. 2 North Babylon, 2-1, in the Suffolk Class AAA girls soccer semifinals on Saturday.

D’Alessandro opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, off a pass from Amelia Brite. Jenna Biondo scored a penalty kick five minutes later for North Babylon (15-1-2) to force overtime. Alexa Furman made seven saves. Olivia Bezmalinovic made five saves for the Cougars.

Commack (13-1-3) will face No. 1 Ward Melville at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Shoreham-Wading River in the final.

Ward Melville 2, Sachem East 0: Adri Victoriano scored in the 29th minute and Aliya Leonard scored in the 42nd minute as No. 1 Ward Melville defeated No. 4 Sachem East in the Suffolk Class AAA semifinals. Breena Harrigan assisted both goals and Kate Ronzoni made five saves in her 13th shutout for Ward Melville (16-0-1). Sophia Carpenito made nine saves for Sachem East (13-3-1).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sayville 1, Islip 0: Sophia Buffardi scored the winning goal off an assist from Maiya Troll in the first half as No. 4 Sayville defeated No. 1 Islip in the Suffolk Class A semifinals. Olivia Moynihan had 19 saves. Peighton McKenna had 13 saves for Islip (12-3). Sayville (10-2-3) advances to play No. 2 Shoreham-Wading River at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Shoreham-Wading River in the final.

Shoreham-Wading River 3, Bayport-Blue Point 0: Mia Mangano tallied a goal and an assist to lead No. 2 Shoreham-Wading River past No. 3 Bayport-Blue Point in the semifinals of the Suffolk Class A playoffs. Mangano scored from 43 yards on a direct kick. Ava Gengler and Stamatia Almiroudis each scored a goal for Shoreham-Wading River. (11-2-2). Bayport-Blue Point finished 13-3-1.

BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Center Moriches 6, Mattituck 0: Joe Hiller scored four goals and added an assist to lead No. 2 Center Moriches past No. 3 Mattituck in the semifinal of the Suffolk Class A playoffs. Alex Rotunda had a goal and an assist. Guilherme Rodrigues Dos Santos scored a goal. Luke Rebore-Costanzo had two assists. Hunter Bernhard held the shutout with one save. Center Moriches (14-3) will play No. 1 Babylon at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Diamond in the Pines in the final. Mattituck finished 9-6-2.

FIELD HOCKEY

Ward Melville 1, Northport 0: Peyton Phillips scored on a penalty stroke with 2:36 left in the game to push No. 3 Ward Melville past No. 2 Northport in the Suffolk A semifinals. Olivia Zummo kept the shutout with four saves. Ward Melville (15-1-1) will face No. 1 Sachem East at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at East Meadow middle school in the final. Mariselle Camillone made a save for Northport (13-2-1).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Half Hollow Hills West 3, West Islip 0: Mary Wolcott had 27 assists, nine kills, three digs, three aces and two blocks to lead No. 1 Half Hollow Hills West over No. 4 West Islip, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 in the Suffolk class AA semifinals. Morgan Wolcott had 13 digs and 11 kills and Alexis Pelis nine kills and nine digs. Autumn Fitchelberg had 13 assists. Half Hollow Hills West (17-0) will face the winner of No. 3 Harborfields/No. 7 Smithtown West at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the final. West Islip finishes 13-3.

Westhampton 3, Hampton Bays 2: Shannon Sweet had 15 kills, four aces, four digs and two blocks, and Karly Pascale had 16 kills, two digs and four blocks as No. 2 Westhampton defeated No. 3 Hampton Bays, 20-25, 26-24, 25-13, 19-25, 15-8 in the Suffolk class A semifinals. Katie Burke had 20 kills, 16 digs, and two aces, and Jasmine Taylor added 12 kills and two blocks. Makayla Vignieri had 10 digs and six aces. Ellie Jean Burke had 22 digs.

Emma O’Camee finished with 30 assists and Kenzie Gilbride tallied 32 assists. Asha Pensa-Johnson had 27 kills, 15 digs and two blocks for Hampton Bays (13-5). Westhampton (14-2) will face No. 1 Sayville at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Hauppauge in the final.

Carey 3, MacArthur 0: Zoe Farquharson had 19 kills, Bella Caban had 18 kills and Deirdre Brennan had 41 assists as No. 6 Carey defeated No. 11 MacArthur, 25-10, 25-18, 35-33, in the first round of the Nassau Class AA playoffs. Carey (5-11) plays at No. 3 Bellmore JFK at 5 p.m. on Monday in the quarterfinals. MacArthur finished 15-4.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Great Neck North 3, Great Neck South 0: Isabella Brown had 12 digs and four aces to lead No. 8 Great Neck North over No. 9 Great Neck South, 25-19, 25-15, 25-9, in the first round of the Nassau class AA playoffs. Mia Rios tallied 10 kills and two aces as Great Neck North (8-10) will reach the quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Great Neck North will visit No. 1 Long Beach at 5 p.m. on Monday in the quarterfinals. Great Neck South finishes 5-12.

Calhoun 3, Division 0: Olivia Ruisi posted a double-double with 22 kills and 10 digs while Jessica Katz threw in 23 digs and three aces to lead No. 7 Calhoun over No. 10 Division in the first round of the Nassau Class AA playoffs. Calhoun (14-3) will visit No. 2 Mepham at 5 p.m. on Monday in the quarterfinals. Division finished 16-2.

Plainedge 3, Floral Park 1: Ava Nitsch totaled 28 assists and Savannah Speicher finished with nine kills to lead No. 7 Plainedge past No. 10 Floral Park in four sets, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Plainedge (17-3-1) will visit No. 2 Wantagh at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Floral Park finished 13-2.

Ward Melville 3, Sachem North 1: Emma Bradshaw and Ava Saunders each had 19 kills to lead No. 2 Ward Melville over No. 7 Sachem North in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs. Abby DeSimone and Mickey Legge collected nine aces. Ward Melville (16-0) will face the winner of No. 3 Connetquot/No.6 Patchogue-Medford at 4 p.m. Monday at Ward Melville in the semifinals. Sachem North finished 9-7.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wantagh 3, Bellmore JFK 0: Ryan Lipski had 18 kills, 11 digs and two aces and Francesco Pellicoro had 10 kills, seven digs, two blocks and six aces to lead No. 9 Wantagh over No. 8 Bellmore JFK, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20, in the first round of the Nassau I playoffs. Tommy Dillon had 31 assists and two blocks and Danny Donahue added 17 digs and an ace. Wantagh (7-11) will travel to No. 1 Roslyn at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Bellmore JFK finishes 6-11.

Valley Stream North 3, Sewanhaka 0: Mark de Prado had 12 kills and Samuel Onuoha had 11 kills to lead No. 6 Valley Stream North, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19, over No. 11 Sewanhaka in the first round of the Nassau II playoffs. Nick Lang added six kills and six blocks. Erik Ziemblicki had 42 assists and Jeks James Zacharia contributed six aces. Sewanhaka finishes the season with a 14-4 record. Valley Stream North (11-7) visits No. 3 South Side at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Sewanhaka finishes 14-4.