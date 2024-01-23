High school sports roundup

Jeremy Holcomb rolled a 258 in Game 3 of a 771 series and his brother, Josh, had a 248 in Game 1 of a 681 series to lead Smithtown to a 32-1 win over Huntington in Suffolk III boys bowling Monday. Aidan Jacino bowled a 290 in Game 1 of a 755 series for Smithtown (10-2).

Bay Shore 28, Connetquot 5: Jayden Lobasso rolled a 235 in Game 1 to lead Bay Shore (8-2) in Suffolk II.

GIRLS BOWLING

Comsewogue 28, Eastport-South Manor 12: Reese Agarenzo bowled a match-high 231 in Game 2 of a 522 series to lead Comsewogue (8-3) in Suffolk III.

Kellenberg 8, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Kerri Callahan had a high game of 213 in a 582 series to lead Kellenberg (8-2) in CHSAA. Grace Pizzardi rolled a 420 series and Jenna Biscotti had a 403 series.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hewlett 53, Division 47: Justin Ogilvie scored 23 points to lead Hewlett (10-5) in Nassau AA-V. Justin Ortiz scored 15 points and Luke Rochler had 11 points and eight rebounds. Cody Brush scored 22 points and Tyler Diez had 14 for Division (9-6).

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Chaminade 85, Stony Brook School 72: Joe Knaus had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Chaminade (9-6) in non-league. Kyle Dillon added 18 points. Paul Coty scored 23 points for Stony Brook School (9-4).

St. Anthony’s 68, Portledge 59: Kevin Moore scored 18 points and Connor Mannix had 17 for St. Anthony’s (8-4) in non-league. Anthony Stennett scored 19 points for Portledge (6-8).

Holy Trinity 85, Knox 73: Justin Brown made eight three-pointers and finished with 33 points for Holy Trinity (11-3) in non-league. Malachi Cooper and Matthew White each added 11 points. Regi Pierre scored 35 points for Knox (5-5).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ward Melville 42, Sachem East 31: Kaitlyn McNeil scored 13 points and Addison Dellaporta added 10 to lead Ward Melville (9-5) in Suffolk I. Alexis Berger had 12 points for Sachem East (7-7).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

New Hyde Park 41, Calhoun 34: Ava Orbon scored all of her 15 points in the second half and Maeve Downing added 10 to lead New Hyde Park (8-7) in Nassau AA-II. Sam Guida had 10 points for Calhoun (6-8).

Syosset 49, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 37: Samantha Schneider had 21 points and Olivia Mallor added 14 for Syosset (10-1) in Nassau AAA-I. Emma Heaney scored 12 points for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (10-5).

Mattituck 56, Port Jefferson 35: Claire MacKenzie scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half for Mattituck (7-5) in Suffolk VII. Rhiana Lutz added 16 points and Sofia Knudsen had nine. Rose Meliker-Hammock led Port Jefferson (3-8) with nine points.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

SATURDAY’S MEET

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 167.9, Oceanside 158.95: JoJo Casvikes placed first on beam (9.5) and in the all-around (34.4) and Cali Yu placed first on bars with an 8.3 to lead Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (5-1) in Nassau I. Cat Brew took first on vault with a 9.0 and Adriana Auleta finished first on floor with a 9.2 for Oceanside (1-4).