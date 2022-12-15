High school roundup: Matt Neglia steals, scores late to lift Hauppauge boys hoops

Matt Neglia stole an inbounds pass and scored with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter for the game’s final points as Hauppauge defeated Half Hollow Hills West, 52-51, in each team’s boys basketball Suffolk League III opener on Tuesday. Neglia finished with 10 points and Mark Petre scored 24 points in the win. Frank Wilson had 26 points for Half Hollow Hills West.

West Babylon 55, Deer Park 54: Bobby Schwartz made a foul shot with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter to give West Babylon (1-1) a 55-51 lead. Schwartz had 15 points and 21 rebounds and Sean McGuire had 13 points and eight assists.

Rocky Point 53, Westhampton 50: Zack Loeser made two free throws with seven seconds left in overtime for the game’s final points for Rocky Point (1-1) in Suffolk IV. Rex Baguinat, who had 14 points, drove the basket and scored with five seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 46 for Rocky Point.

Wantagh 47, Lynbrook 46: Jakai Lester had 17 points, including a free throw with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Wantagh (1-0) a 47-44 lead in Nassau A-IV. Ryan Daly, who had nine points, made a three-pointer with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter to give Wantagh a 46-38 lead.

Lawrence 49, Island Trees 42: Jordan Gardana had eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for Lawrence (1-0) in Nassau A-V. Nahmire Young had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Avery Folawiyo had 13 points, four assists and four rebounds. Dexter Robinson added eight points and nine rebounds in the win.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 62, East Meadow 57: Logan Weisenthal had 21 points for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (1-0) in Nassau AA-II. Ryan Wolf added 11 points, including a putback with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK a three-point lead.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Babylon 59, Deer Park 33: Lacey Downey scored 22 points for West Babylon (1-0) in Suffolk III. Downey scored her 1,000th point in the second quarter after scoring 20 points in the first quarter.

Garden City 44, MacArthur 36: Ellie Pamatat had 27 points and eight rebounds to lead Garden City (2-3) in non-league.

GIRLS BOWLING

East Islip 36, West Babylon 4: Kailyn Bloch had a high game of 290 in a 664 series and Dakota Collins had a 676 series for East Islip (4-0) in Suffolk III. Brooke Andresen added a 632 series. Julianna Caridi had a 666 series and Kyra Walter had a 652 series for West Babylon.

Longwood 26, Sachem 14: Samantha Felice had a 238 in Game 2 of a 651 series for Longwood (3-0) in Suffolk I. Cira Arcangeo had a 662 series for Sachem.

Central Islip 36, Half Hollow Hills 4: Leighanna Tolann had a 255 in Game 3 of a 683 series for Central Islip (2-2).

BOYS BOWLING

North Babylon 30, West Islip 3: Connor Murphy bowled a 265 in Game 3 of a 705 series for North Babylon (5-1) in Suffolk I.

Patchogue-Medford 18, Eastport-South Manor 15: Robert Greenberg had a high game of 249 in a 647 series for Patchogue-Medford (3-1) in Suffolk III.