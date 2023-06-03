Long Island's top high school performers of the week

For the second time in two weeks, there was a walk-off grand slam in the high school baseball playoffs. The blast came in Massapequa’s 8-6 comeback win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK to capture the Nassau Class AA championship at Farmingdale State on Wednesday.

Massapequa senior Erik Paulsen crushed a two-out, 1-and-0 pitch over the rightfield fence to wipe out a 6-4 deficit and earn his school’s sixth straight Nassau title.

According to Newsday records, it is the first time in Long Island baseball history that two series were ended by walk-off grand slams.

And that is quite exciting.

Our Long Island playoffs never disappoint from lacrosse goals and/or saves in the final seconds or the girls and boys games to the clutch hitting in softball and baseball. There is nothing like helping your team advance into the state tournaments as Miss or Mr. Clutch.

BASEBALL

Daniel Madsen, Babylon, P, Sr.: He had the tying two-out, two-run single in a four-run ninth-inning rally for a 6-5 win over Seaford to win the Long Island Class B title on Thursday.

Matt Mayer, Commack, C, Sr.: He had a two-run homer and a two-run triple to help Commack finish off a two-game sweep in the Suffolk Class AA championship series with a 21-3 victory Monday at Patchogue-Medford.

Erik Paulsen, Massapequa, 1B/3B/P, Sr.: He hit a walk-off grand slam to give Massapequa a come-from-behind, 8-6 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in Game 3 of the Nassau Class AA final series Wednesday at Farmingdale State.

SOFTBALL

Renee McGowan, Bayport-Blue Point, 3B, Jr.: She went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, driving in the go-ahead run in the 12th inning in Bayport-Blue Point’s 4-2 win over MacArthur in the Long Island Class A final on Friday.

Jackie Morra, St. Anthony’s, SS, Jr.: She drove in a run and scored the tying run in the sixth inning of the Friars’ state CHSAA title-clinching 4-2 win over St. Joseph Sea on Tuesday. She went 2-for-3 and scored the go-ahead run in the Friars' 5-2 semifinal win over Nardin Academy.

Lauren O’Brien, Massapequa, CF, Jr.: She totaled six hits and six RBIs as Massapequa defeated Syosset, 13-8, on Monday to clinch the Nassau Class AA championship and Smithtown East, 20-7, in the Long Island Class AA final on Friday.

Skyler Secondino, Seaford, P, Soph.: She threw eight innings, striking out 10 and allowing no earned runs, and drove in three in Seaford’s 11-4 victory over Carle Place on Monday in Game 2 of the Nassau Class B final series. She tossed nine scoreless and struck out 15 in a 1-0 win over Center Moriches in the Long Island Class B final on Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hayden Calabretta, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Sr.: He scored three goals with two assists in a 14-1 win over Friends Academy in the Nassau Class D championship on Wednesday.

Jaden Galfano, Shoreham-Wading River, G, Jr.: He made 15 saves in a 10-7 win over No. 1 Mount Sinai in the Suffolk Class C final on Tuesday.

Michael Ippoliti, Farmingdale, G, Sr.: He made eight saves and earned game MVP recognition as Farmingdale defeated Port Washington, 11-3, to take the Nassau Class A title Tuesday at Hofstra.

Jack Petersen, Manhasset, M, Sr.: He scored five goals with an assist in a 15-9 win over Wantagh in the Nassau Class C final on Wednesday.

CJ Schwarz, West Islip, FO, Sr.: He won 16 of 20 faceoffs in a 10-6 win over East Islip in the Suffolk Class B title game on Tuesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Kate Atkinson, Northport, A, Fr.: She had four goals and two assists in a 15-13 victory for No. 2 Northport over No. 5 Smithtown West in the Suffolk Class A final on Wednesday.

Caitlin Barrett, Manhasset, M, Sr.: She had five goals and an assist, including scoring the tying goal with 8.1 seconds left in the second half of a 13-12 victory for No. 3 Manhasset over No. 1 North Shore in the Nassau Class C final on Thursday.

Kylee Colbert, North Shore, M, Sr.: She had seven goals and an assist in a 13-12 loss for No. 1 North Shore against No. 3 Manhasset in the Nassau Class C final on Thursday.

Felicia Giglio, Bayport-Blue Point, G, Sr.: She had six saves as No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point held No. 6 Mount Sinai to just four goals in an 11-4 victory in the Suffolk Class C final on Wednesday.

Holly Newman, Manhasset, M, Jr.: She had four goals, including the winner with 1:20 left in overtime, in a 13-12 victory for No. 3 Manhasset over No. 1 North Shore in the Nassau Class C final on Thursday.