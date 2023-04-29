Long Island's Top Performers of the Week
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ava Arceri, Smithtown East, M, Sr.: She had seven goals and an assist in an 18-9 win over Whitman on Monday and ranks in the top five in Suffolk in total points.
Sienna Fox, Port Washington, M, Jr.: She had eight goals and two assists in a 19-17 win over Plainedge on Wednesday.
Ashley Kolomechuk, Commack, A, Sr.: She had seven goals and four assists in a 13-10 victory over Sachem North on Monday. She also had five goals and five assists in a 15-5 win over Bay Shore on Wednesday.
Paris Panagopoulos, Friends Academy, M, Sr.: She had seven goals and six assists in a 19-6 win over Oyster Bay on Monday and ranks in the top five on Long Island in total points.
BOYS LACROSSE
JJ Aiello, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.: He scored four goals with two assists in a 10-8 win over Shoreham-Wading River on Wednesday.
Ben Greco, Bellmore JFK, G, Sr.: He made 17 saves in a 9-3 win over Jericho on Monday.
Tyler Moore, Connetquot, A, Sr.: He scored four goals and added three assists to lead Connetquot in a 11-10 win over previously undefeated Northport in Suffolk I on Saturday.
Ryan Rooney, Smithtown East, A, Sr.: He scored four goals with five assists in a 16-4 win over South Fork on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Stefania Abruscato, Hauppauge, C, Sr.: She went 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in Hauppauge’s 12-0 win over Harborfields on Monday. Abruscato hit another home run and went 3-for-3 with seven RBIs in a 12-0 win over Amityville on Wednesday.
Kailyn Bloch, East Islip, P, Jr.: She struck out 21 batters while allowing two unearned runs in wins against Amityville, Riverhead and Babylon. Bloch also had five hits, including a grand slam, and eight RBIs.
Caylee DeMeo, Carey, SS, Sr.: She went 2-for-5 and hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning of Carey’s 6-4 win over Island Trees on Wednesday.
Kiara Kegel, Farmingdale, A, Sr.: She struck out eight in10 innings in Farmingdale’s 1-0 win over Herricks on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Billy Kind, Seaford, P, Sr.: He threw a perfect game with five strikeouts to lead Seaford over Locust Valley in Nassau B on Tuesday. He needed 70 pitches for the perfecto.
Aidan Murphy, Commack, 2B, Sr. He hit a pair of home runs as Commack bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 4-0 win over Whitman. Murphy has four home runs.
Charlie West, Ward Melville, P, Sr.: He pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts for Ward Melville in a 9-0 win over Smithtown East in Suffolk IV. It was the third no-hitter in school history.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Lexie Thompson, MacArthur, QB, Sr.: She completed 14 of 22 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-13 win over Plainedge.