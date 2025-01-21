High school basketball roundup

Noah Patterson had 18 points and three assists and Shawn Broyles had 16 points, including making 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, to lead Freeport to a 56-47 victory over New Hyde Park in non-league boys basketball play on Monday. Tyrel Willams added six points and 15 rebounds for Freeport (9-5). Dilpreet Singh scored 16 points and Alex Lugo added 12 points for New Hyde Park (8-6).

Hewlett 62, Hempstead 50: Justin Ogilvie had 18 points and seven rebounds and Justin Ortiz had 14 points and five assists for Hewlett (11-3).

Westhampton 71, Half Hollow Hills West 60: Truman Hahn scored 22 points to lead Westhampton (9-5) in Suffolk V. Jorden Bennett added 18 points and Malachi Bullock added 13 points. Vince Corso and Ethan Saintjean each scored 13 points for Half Hollow Hills West (9-5).

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Long Beach 50, South Side 48: Jaron Burns hit a layup with 40 seconds left to give Long Beach a 49-46 lead and Matt Hayes scored the game’s final point on a foul shot with six seconds left for Long Beach (5-9) at the Richard Brown Showcase at Uniondale High School. Jaron Burns finished with 13 points while his brother Jamar added nine points. Brody Schuh led Long Beach with 17 points. Elingel Pantaleon scored 16 points, Sean Arnott added 13 points and Connor Fernandez chipped in 10 points for South Side (11-3).

Garden City 76, Friends Academy 74: Noah Lau made a reverse layup with 5.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 58 for Garden City and then scored the game’s final point on a foul shot with 4.5 seconds left in the second overtime period for Garden City (12-1) at the Richard Brown Classic. He finished with 21 points. Ryan Campbell had 14 points and Jack Costa had 11 points. Eyan Valadez scored 20 points for Friends Academy (8-6).

Valley Stream Central 73, Bellport 68: Sean O’Neil had 18 points, seven assists and five steals to lead Valley Stream Central (10-4) in the Richard Brown Classic. Jamin Legagneur had 17 points and five rebounds, Bryan Bhushan had 13 points and eight rebounds and Julian Vera had 12 points and four steals. Sean Glynn scored 18 points for Bellport (8-4).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Syosset 63, Freeport 58: Thomas Martelli had 24 points and Cole Kassinove added 16 points for Syosset (8-7) in Nassau AAA-I. Syosset outscored Freeport 24-11 in the third quarter. Noah Patterson led Freeport (8-6) with 24 points.

Hempstead 70, Oceanside 50: Amare Davis scored 18 points to lead Hempstead (7-4). Jonathan Davis and Edwin Molina eac added 13 points. Kyle Singh scored 12 for Oceanside (1-13).

Hicksville 55, Massapequa 37: Evanshjot Singh had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Hicksville (6-8) in Nassau I. Dom Glenn added 19 points.

Port Washington 61, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 49: Cole Reyes had 17 points to lead Port Washington (11-3) in Nassau AAA-II. Jimmy Gannon added 11 points and Kenny Daly and Ryan Shanahan each had 10 points. Landon Lippman had 17 points for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (5-10).

Valley Stream South 51, Roosevelt 42: Jaden Pryce scored 16 points and Brady DelValle added 10 points to lead Valley Stream South (6-8) in non-league.

Port Jefferson 57, Ross 37: Ryan Sommerstad scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half for Port Jefferson (4-10). Patrick Johnston and Dan Rose added 17 points apiece for the Royals.

Hauppauge 48, East Hampton 31: Matt Huber had 15 points and Tucker Brown added 12 points to lead Hauppauge (4-10) in Suffolk V. Mario Chavez had 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Smithtown Christian 43, Port Jefferson 38: Annalyn Loiacono scored 16 points to lead Smithtown Christian (8-3) in Suffolk VII. Nadia Madu added 10 points.

Valley Stream North 51, East Rockaway 22: Celeste Lyle had 19 points, including five three-pointers, to lead Valley Stream North (8-5) in non-league. Emily Weir added 12 points.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Herricks 60, Oceanside 35: Sofia Begawala had 19 points and Mariyah Darr had 17 points to lead Herricks (9-5) in Nassau AAA-I. Ridima Sethi added 13 points.

Long Beach 45, Great Neck North 27: Delaney Chernoff had 15 points, Jordan Soriano had nine points and Brianna Bothell had eight points for Long Beach (4-9) in Nassau AA-I.

Floral Park 64, Hewlett 32: Sarah Owen had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Juliet Payoute had 18 points to lead Floral Park (13-2) in non-league. Siena McCree and Abigail Vitrano each chipped in eight points. Mia Koloden had 15 points for Hewlett (1-13).

Roosevelt 32, Valley Stream South 26: Malia Rawlins scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter for Roosevelt (1-11).