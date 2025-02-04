High school sports roundup: Basketball and bowling updates
Alyssa Lorefice scored 21 of her 25 points in the second half to lead Smithtown West over Centereach, 63-57, in Suffolk IV girls basketball on Monday. Catherine Piccininni added 16 points. Ashley Mennella and Kate Braun each scored seven points for Smithtown West (15-3). Delaney Walters scored 20 points for Centereach (15-3).
Commack 63, Sachem East 38: Sofia Vasselman had 30 points, five rebounds and seven assists to lead Commack (15-4) in Suffolk II. Mia McBrien added 12 points and five blocks. Bridget Hansen scored 10 points for Sachem East (7-11). According to coach David Moran, Commack clinched the Suffolk II title.
Comsewogue 40, East Islip 31: Jayla Callender scored 13 points to lead Comsewogue (6-10) in Suffolk IV. Keira Andresen added 12 points and Vienna Guzman had 11. Ella Tantillo scored 14 points for East Islip (10-8).
Garden City 45, Carey 23: Marisa Patrissi scored eight points to lead Garden City (15-2) in Nassau AA-II. Kaitlyn Santopietro, Kennedy Palmer, Kyle Finnell each scored six points. Leila Paz added 13 points for Carey (9-9).
Herricks 66, Hicksville 50: Ridima Sethi and Sofia Begawala each scored 18 points for Herricks (10-8) in non-league. Mariyah Darr and Dallas Madden each added 10 points. Caitlyn Parda led Hicksville (2-15) with 21 points and Catherine Perrucci had 17.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Huntington 42, Half Hollow Hills East 40: Madyn Kalb had 12 points and Grace Gordon had 11 to lead Huntington (14-5) in Suffolk III. Jolie Weinschreider added nine points and five steals. Alex Brown had 22 points for Half Hollow Hills East (12-5).
Ward Melville 58, Connetquot 48: Julia Dank had 21 points, including six three-pointers, and Jalyn Engel added 19 points for Ward Melville (10-8) in Suffolk II. Jenna Greek added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bella Frank had 18 points for Connetquot (5-14).
Center Moriches 43, Mattituck 35: Vanessa Stewart scored 21 points to lead Center Moriches (10-9) in Suffolk VII. Jenna Killkenny chipped in six points. Rihanna Lutz scored 13 points for Mattituck (10-8).
St. Anthony’s 61, Bishop Loughlin 43: Emma Toner had 27 points and eight steals to lead St. Anthony’s in non-league. Maya Motherway scored 22 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sewanhaka 44, Calhoun 36: Nehemy Fresnel had 21 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks to lead Sewanhaka (15-3) in Nassau AA-IV. Miles Gurley added seven points. Ashton Pierre-Charles scored nine points for Calhoun. (7-11).
Sayville 51, Hampton Bays 37: Mike Carmody had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Wes Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Sayville (10-8) in Suffolk VI. Cole Belvedere led Hampton Bays (1-16) with seven points. Nate Chekijian, Brian Spellman and John Tedesco each scored six points.
Southold 66, Shelter Island 52: Kyan Olsen scored 16 points to lead Southold (8-10) in Suffolk VIII. Travis Sepenoski added 14 points. Evan Weslek scored 23 points for Shelter Island (2-16).
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Westbury 69, Hempstead 58: Apollo Simmons had 11 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds to lead Westbury (10-6) in non-league. Brian Destrat added 22 points, four assists and two rebounds. Ashle Padovany had 11 points and nine rebounds. Amare Collins led all scorers with 23 points, including five three-pointers, for Hempstead (8-9).
Wantagh 62, Plainedge 55: Cole Spinelli had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Wantagh (10-7) in Nassau A-VI. Oliver Iacobazzi made four three-pointers and had 13 points. Joe Nicholson added 10 points and Kevin Gutfleisch had nine points and 10 rebounds. Owen Donnellan hit five three-pointers and scored 24 points for Plainedge (9-8). Brian Keaveney added 15 points.
BOYS BOWLING
Bay Shore 28, Bellport 8: Finnegan Gibbons rolled a 229 high game in a 557 series and Jaiden Reyes bowled a 220 in Game 3 of a 615 series to lead Bay Shore (7-8) in Suffolk II. Connor Gronenthou rolled a 215 in Game 2 for Bellport.
East Islip 33, Central Islip 3: Niko Stavropoulos rolled a 712 series to lead East Islip (14-2) in Suffolk III. Andrew Jacobsen rolled a 689 series.
Smithtown 32, Islip 4: Aidan Jacino rolled a high game of 275 in a 702 series to lead Smithtown (11-5) in Suffolk III. Jeremy Holcomb rolled a high game of 247 in a 680 series. Andrew DePaola rolled a high game of 241 in a 656 series.
St. John the Baptist 9, St. Dominic 0: Dylan Adamson rolled a high game of 222 in a 636 series in No. 3 St. John the Baptist’s win over No. 6 St. Dominic in the quarterfinals of the NSCHSAA playoffs. Joe Palladino bowled a high game of 201 in a 518 series. Ethan Aissa bowled a high game of 177 in a 496 series. St. John the Baptist will face the winner of No. 2 Chaminade vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the semifinals at Wantagh lanes.