Isaiah Blunt made a layup and completed a three-point play following a long pass off a rebound from Jamir Houston to give West Hempstead a five-point lead with 20 seconds left in its 70-67 victory over Locust Valley in Nassau VIII boys basketball on Wednesday.

Blunt finished with 29 points, Evan Wilson had 19 points and Jonathan Houston added 15 points for West Hempstead (3-1). Kyle Demosthene had 34 points for Locust Valley (2-4).

Great Neck South 70, Great Neck North 40: Jesse Roggendorf scored 28 points, including his 1,000th varsity point, and had 11 rebounds for Great Neck South (3-0) in Nassau III on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Dominic 53, Lynbrook 49: Kay DeRose scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead St. Dominic (4-0) in non-league on Wednesday. Mia Padula scored 14 points and had four steals. Brooke Mazzei had 19 points for Lynbrook (2-1).

Friends Academy 26, Valley Stream Central 25: Maddy Mott scored 14 points to lead Friends Academy (1-2) in non-league. Emma Brock added six points and had a key offensive rebound to seal the game with two seconds left.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

MacArthur 60, East Meadow 53: Meaghan Campbell had 28 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks to lead MacArthur (4-0) in Nassau AA-I. Yasabelle Perillo added 12 points, Caitlin Kilian had nine points and Angelina Lopez had seven points. Allie Twible had 28 points for East Meadow, including her 1,000th varsity point. East Meadow is 0-3.

Great Neck South 68, Great Neck North 45: Akira Cho had 30 points and five assists to lead Great Neck South (3-0). Katie Yang had six steals and Olivia Murad and Ella Covitt totaled 15 rebounds. Alexa Hizon had 19 points for Great Neck North (1-5).

Roslyn 54, Bellmore JFK 50: Gia Patane had 11 points and Gianna DiSanti added nine points for Roslyn (4-2) in Nassau AA-III.

Division 47, Manhasset 36: Alice Beckett had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks and Emma Robins had 19 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, for Division (3-0).

New Hyde Park 39, Sewanhaka 36: Ava Orbon had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Maeve Downing added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for New Hyde Park (1-1) in Nassau AA-II. Alexi Stewart had 13 points for Sewanhaka (1-3).

GIRLS BOWLING

TUESDAY’S GAMES

East Meadow 11, Bellmore/Merrick 0: Amanda Morris had a 267 in Game 2 of a 662 series for East Meadow (4-0) in Nassau IV. Abigail Gan added a 521 series.

Comsewogue 37, Middle Country 3: Izzy Grillo had a 279 in Game 1 of a 740 series to lead Comsewogue (2-1) in Suffolk I.

BOYS BOWLING

Sewanhaka District 11, Great Neck South 0: Liam Sushko rolled a high game of 255 in a 717 series to lead Sewanhaka District (6-0) in non-league on Wednesday.

East Meadow 8, Bellmore/Merrick 3: Lucas Lam had a 268 in Game 2 in a 773 series to lead East Meadow (3-0) in Nassau IV on Tuesday.

GYMNASTICS

Hicksville 1533.5, Lynbrook 136.6: Alyssa Todaro won the all-around, bars, beam and floor for Hicksville in non-league. Viktoria Doskocil placed second on bars and Hailey McHenry placed second on floor. Gianna Marafioti finished second in all-around and won vault for Lynbrook.