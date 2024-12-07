Christopher Rinaldi bowled his third perfect game of his Whitman career in Game 1 of his 781 series, adding games of 233 and 248 afterward to lead Whitman boys bowling to a home 26-10 win Thursday over West Islip in Suffolk I. Jose Duarte added a 657 series for Whitman.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Half Hollow Hills West 81, Copiague 80: Ethan Saintjean had a layup and a winning free throw with 5.1 seconds left, leading Hills West to a win in its season-opener in non-league Friday. Saintjean finished with 30 points, and Mason Reisch and Vince Corso each added 12 points. Ray Bradley scored 26 points and made a layup with 16 seconds left to give Copiague an 80-78 lead.

Mount Sinai 69, Amityville 63: Dominic Pennzello had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Brian Vales had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mount Sinai in non-league. Brock Kolsch added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Amir Dickerson scored 34 points for Amityville.

Thursday’s games

Carey 50, East Rockaway 47: Kevin Colvin had 10 points with two key blocked shots in overtime to lead Carey in its non-league season opener. Antonio Buzzetta from East Rockaway hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to force overtime.

Babylon 46, Shoreham-Wading River 43: Jake Ostertag’s 15 points and eight rebounds helped lead Babylon to a triple overtime non-conference victory. Tyler Lieure led Shoreham-Wading River with 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmingdale 43, Oyster Bay 34: Molly McNamara had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Farmingdale in the final of the Oyster Bay Holiday Tournament. Kaitlyn Quinn had 12 points. Ruby Seaman had five assists and five steals. Kaleigh Jones led Oyster Bay with 12 points.