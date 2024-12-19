Jaelynn Burgess had 28 points and Ella Stuart added 14 points as West Babylon defeated Centereach, 63-52, in Suffolk League IV girls basketball action on Wednesday. Avery Vergano added nine points, 11 steals and nine rebounds.

Delaney Watters had 17 points for Centereach (3-1).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Harborfields 38, Eastport-South Manor 28: Antoinette Henderson scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter for Harborfields (2-5) in Suffolk V. Harborfields outscored Eastport-South Manor 14-1 in the final period.

Rocky Point 42, Amityville 37: Giuliana Tocci had 21 points, including making four free throws in overtime, for Rocky Point (3-3). Kaleigh Moeller added eight points, nine rebounds and five steals.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Longwood 49, Floyd 44: Giselle Harris scored 16 points and Arianna Toribio added 10 for Longwood (5-2) in Suffolk I.

Northport 70, Copiague 56: Grace Gilmartin had 17 points and 18 rebounds for Northport (5-0) in Suffolk III. Claire Fitzpatrick led all scorers with 22 points and Ava DeMarco added seven points and seven assists.

St. Dominic 59, Huntington 47: Gabrielle Himmelstein led the Bayhawks with 19 points and seven rebounds and Mia Padula added 13 points and six assists for St. Dominic (6-0) in non-league. Lauren Donaghy had 16 points for Huntington (4-2).

St. Anthony’s 56, Massapequa 44: Emma Toner had a game-high 16 points to lead St. Anthony’s (3-0). Maya Motherway added 15 points. Olivia Morgan and Reese Resutle each had 10 points for Massapequa (2-3).

BOYS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Northport 60, Copiague 58: Owen Boylan had 31 points and Sean Cogan had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Northport (3-3) in Suffolk III.

Half Hollow Hills East 57, Smithtown East 54: Skyler Ellis had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Half Hollow Hills East (4-0). Brandon Varlack added 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Amityville 62, Rocky Point 58: Amir Dickerson had 28 points and 10 rebounds for Amityville (4-2) in Suffolk V. Dickerson made 4 of 4 free throws in the final 26.1 seconds. DaJon Clinton added 12 points and eight rebounds and Taki Mason added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Casmere Morrow had 28 points for Rocky Point (1-5).

Harborfields 53, Eastport-South Manor 46: Ryan Barling had 13 points and seven rebounds and Alex Ruisi and Aiden Hansen each added 10 points to lead Harborfields (2-5). Brady McGowan had 20 points for Eastport-South Manor (5-1).

Seaford 70, Island Trees 63: Kyle Britton scored 21 points and Brian Falk had 16 points for Seaford (3-4) in Nassau VII. Richie Montalevo had 31 points for Island Trees (0-6).

Carle Place 66, Locust Valley 50: Ryan Leary had 35 points, six rebounds and two blocks to lead Carle Place (4-2) in Nassau VIII.

BOYS BOWLING

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Islip 29, Harborfields 6: Gavin Connell rolled a 259 in Game 2 to lead Islip (3-1) in Suffolk III. Anthony Bullaro shot a 257 in Game 1 and Arthur Hampson added a 245 in Game 3.

Sean McNally shot a 249 in Game 3 for Harborfields (3-3).

Bay Shore 24.5, Connetquot 11.5: Michael Philip rolled a 252 in Game 3 of a 651 series and Finnegan Gibbons bowled a 201 in Game 2 to lead Bay Shore (2-2) in Suffolk II.

Christopher Smith rolled a 266 in Game 2 for Connetquot (2-2).