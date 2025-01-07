Jermaine King hit three free throws with 0.8 seconds left in the game to seal a 56-54 comeback win for Floyd boys basketball in its non-league match against Baldwin on Sunday. The Colonials (7-3) trailed by nine points entering the fourth quarter. King finished with 13 points, and Dahmarion Moses added 10 points and 15 rebounds. Jawuan Smith had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Gabriel Phillips led Baldwin (5-3) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Vaughdrea Johnson and Chase Timberlake added 12 points each.

Monday’s games

Westhampton 63, Hauppauge 58: Jorden Bennett scored 19 points and Truman Hahn added 17 to lead Westhampton (5-4) in Suffolk V. Tucker Brown scored 19 for Hauppauge (3-7).

Wyandanch 82, Half Hollow Hills West 68: Jerimiah Webb had 27 points and nine assists to lead Wyandanch (7-1) in Suffolk V. Josh Premsy and Tyrie Pinnock added 17 points and 11 rebounds each, and Jayden Mack-Currie had 13 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Saintjean scored 28 points for Half Hollow Hills West (7-3).

Rocky Point 61, Eastport-South Manor 38: Casmere Morrow logged 17 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals to lead Rocky Point (3-6) in Suffolk V. Evan Fernandez made four three-pointers and finished with 14 points, while Max Wignall added 10 points and eight assists. Jeremy Sanchez chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds. Sait Coskuntuncel led all scorers with 21 points and eight rebounds for Eastport-South Manor (2-6).

Saturday’s games

Garden City 50, Massapequa 49: Ryan Campbell had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Garden City (8-0) in a non-league win. Merit Ruckh and Chris Sarkis scored seven points each. Frank Romano led Massapequa (5-5) with 21 points, knocking down seven three-pointers.

Whitman 56, North Babylon 51: AJ Aloisi scored 23 points and hit four three-pointers to lead Whitman (7-4) in non-league. Jack David added 14 points. Kameron Quinn scored 16 points for North Babylon (6-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shoreham-Wading River 52, Islip 37: Alyssa Bell led Shoreham-Wading River with 23 points in Suffolk VI. The Wildcats (8-0) outscored the Buccaneers 17-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Teagan Rao led Islip (6-3) with 14 points.

Riverhead 43, Lindenhurst 35: Logan Pilon scored 15 points and Adriana Martinez added 12 to lead Riverhead (6-1) in non-league. Brooke Andresen contributed seven points in the win. Delaney McCandless scored 14 points for Lindenhurst (7-2), while Emma Burmeister added 13.

Saturday’s games

Port Washington 49, Great Neck South 44: Violet Ortenzi led all scorers with 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Port Washington (5-6) in non-league. Sophie Rivera added eight points and three assists. Akira Cho and Adora Cho led Great Neck South (4-4) with 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Bay Shore 56, Longwood 50: Lily Gargan scored 16 points to lead Bay Shore (4-2) to an overtime win in its final game of the Northport Holiday Classic. Shani Clark contributed 14 points and Leahlani Ellis added 13 in the win. Zareah Rivero led Longwood (5-3) with 16 points.

BOYS WRESTLING

Saturday’s games

Calhoun 31, Massapequa 29: Zachary Gubba pinned Jandy Fernandez in 54 seconds at 108 pounds to lead host Calhoun at the Bob Bury Duals. Carter Tenenbaum pinned Matthew Wipperman in 26 seconds at 215 pounds.

Jericho 40, Locust Valley 24: Alex Mizrahi pinned Zachary Spinelli in 3:33 at 160 pounds to lead Jericho at the Bob Bury Duals at Calhoun. James Wang pinned Ryan Roberts in 3:27 at 190 pounds.

Islip 43, Calhoun 30: Kevin Horner pinned Jack Stahl in 1:42 at 138 pounds to lead Islip over host Calhoun at the Bob Bury Duals. Spencer Nassire pinned Angel Molina-Wong in 1:09 at 170 pounds.

GIRLS FENCING

Saturday’s game

Jericho 20, Oyster Bay 7: Jericho’s foil team went undefeated as Ashka Shah, Michelle Liu, Lily Liang and Joanna Kwak led the Jayhawks (6-0) to a Nassau I win.

GYMNASTICS

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 172.9, Hewlett 140.8: Marisa Schlossman took first in the all-around with a 36.1 for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (4-0) in Nassau I. She placed first on uneven bars and floor with scores of 9.5 and 9.4, respectively. Brooke Spero’s 8.5 on vault earned first and Cali Yu placed first in beam with a 9.4.

Sewanhaka District 157.8, Oceanside 146.80: Isabella Nunez won the all-around with a 32.05 to lead Sewanhaka District in Nassau I. Nunez also won vault with an 8.5 and beam with an 8.8. Elizabeth Hagan won floor with an 8.9. Adriana Auleeta placed second on floor with an 8.8 for Oceanside.