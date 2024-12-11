Kelvin Persaud had 15 points to lead Carey to a 65-63 win over Glen Cove in a Nassau League IV boys basketball opener Tuesday. David Yussuf hit the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left to give Carey (3-0) a one-point lead. After being fouled late, Ryan Boubsis hit the first free throw and got the offensive rebound after his second shot to ice the game. Kevin Colvin had 11 points.

Peter Satchell had 17 points and Mark Reeves had 13 points for Glen Cove (0-5).

South Side 66, Elmont 56: Ryan Schmitt scored 20 points to lead South Side (2-0) in a Nassau V opener. John Pericolosi had 18 points. Charles Munro had 14 points, including four three-pointers. Aiden Barnes scored 11 points for Elmont (2-2).

Deer Park 58, Brentwood 52: DiMaunte’ Gardner scored 18 points to lead Deer Park (1-2) in non-league. Damien Scott had 14 points, Brandon Sorrese had nine points and Nusanti Delbridge had eight points. Tyrell Davender scored 17 points for Brentwood (1-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carey 69, Glen Cove 43: Leila Paz had 34 points to lead Carey (4-0) in a Nassau AA-II opener. Mikayla DePaolo scored 12 points. Paulina Fonfara had 12 points for Glen Cove (4-2).

Hampton Bays 36, East Hampton 29: Taylor Meyers had 13 points and Eden Brown had 12 to lead Hampton Bays (3-2) in non-league. Ana McCormack scored 11 points for East Hampton (0-2).

MONDAY’S GAME

Islip 46, Glenn 45: Cali Addeo scored the winning basket with 10 seconds left to lead Islip (3-0) in Suffolk VI. Addeo had 13 points. Teagan Rao and Abbey Dieumegard each had 10 points. Riley Szokoli of Glenn (2-3) led all scorers with 21 points.

WRESTLING

South Side 41, Hewlett 29: Nick Sonitis pinned Andrew Spencer in 56 seconds at 116 pounds to lead South Side in Nassau III-A. Casey Testa pinned Jack Hersh in 3:51 at 131 pounds. Frank DiBenedetto pinned Jostin Poveda in 1:57 at 170 pounds.

Oceanside 40, Seaford 24: Oliver McMurray pinned Brendan Fox in 5:40 at 116 pounds to lead Oceanside in non-league. Jesse Bittenbender pinned Brandon Morris in 2:32 at 152 pounds.