Kelsey Hoffmann scored off a pass from her older sister, Sadie, with 11:02 left in the third quarter to lead No. 1 Miller Place past No. 4 Shoreham-Wading River, 1-0, in the semifinals of the Suffolk Class B field hockey playoffs. Julianna Farina made three saves.

Miller Place (17-1) will face No. 2 Harborfields at noon on Tuesday at East Islip Middle School in the final. Maggie Anderson made seven saves for Shoreham-Wading River (15-3).

Harborfields 4, Bayport-Blue Point 2: Olivia Eusanio scored two goals and Caroline Gilhuley added a goal and assist to lead No. 2 Harborfields over No. 3 Bayport-Blue Point in a Suffolk Class B semifinal. Lily Viscusi made four saves, Bella Monteleone scored a goal and Samantha Torres had an assist for Harborfields (16-2). Emma Shanahan and Camryn Bruckner each scored a goal and Abby Farrell had an assist for Bayport-Blue Point (15-3).

Manhasset 4, Clarke 0: Chloe Tolentino scored two goals and Lily Acerra and Eden Randall each scored a goal to lead No. 2 Manhasset over No. 3 Clarke in a Nassau Class B semifinal. Annie Accurso, Katie Kim, Sofia Scalzo and Maddie Takahashi each had an assist. Annie Spina made three saves. Manhasset (11-5) will face No. 1 Garden City in the final at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Berner Middle School. Rebecca Palumbo made 16 saves for Clarke (10-6).

Garden City 7, North Shore 0: Emerson Goettelmann scored three goals and dished out two assists to lead No. 1 Garden City past No. 4 North Shore in a Nassau Class B semifinal. Eva Famularo, Lindsay Loughlin, Emily Racich and Catalina Suau each scored a goal. Catherine Clavin had two assists. Ellie Rosato made a save for Garden City (11-2). Danielle DeMillio made seven saves for North Shore (4-11-1).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Commack 3, Brentwood 0: Chloe Masciovecchio totaled 17 kills and Kaitlin Curran tallied 15 kills and six digs to lead No. 1 Commack past No. 9 Brentwood, 25-13, 25-15, 25-8, in a Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinal. Emma Li had 31 assists and six aces. Commack (17-0) will host No. 4 Sachem East in semifinals on Monday. Brentwood finished 9-9.

Sachem East 3, Bay Shore 0: Bridget Hansen had 10 kills and two blocks and Samantha Madigan had 20 assists, two aces and five digs to lead No. 4 Sachem East past No. 5 Bay Shore, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23, in a Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinal. Gabriella Rice added six kills and three blocks for Sachem East (14-3). Bay Shore finished 12-5.

Garden City 3, Roslyn 0: Giuliana Pamatat racked up 30 assists, nine kills and four aces to lead No. 5 Garden City past No. 12 Roslyn, 25-13, 25-17, 25-23, in the first round of the Nassau Class AA playoffs. Kate Scuderi contributed 10 kills and five blocks and Alex Gregory added 11 kills and four blocks. Garden City (7-9) will visit No. 4 Herricks in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Roslyn finished 15-3.

Elmont 3, North Shore 1: Rhianna Miller totaled 13 kills and six aces No. 8 Elmont past No. 9 North Shore, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Jaeda Patrick finished with five aces and 14 digs. Osazeme Ekhator had five kills and four blocks and Ariana Patterson added five kills and three blocks. Elmont (10-7) will visit No. 1 South Side at 6 p.m. on Monday in the quarterfinals. North Shore finished 14-1.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Smithtown West 3, Smithtown East 2: Taylor Marsh collected 21 kills and an ace as No. 7 Smithtown West defeated No. 2 Smithtown East, 25-19. 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 15-9, in a Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal. Kalia Wheeler tallied 38 assists, three blocks and three aces, and Nicole Zarcone added 28 digs and four aces. Camden Phillips added 10 kills and three blocks. Smithtown West will visit No. 3 Harborfields at noon on Saturday in the Class AA semifinals. Smithtown East finishes 13-2.

Harborfields 3, Centereach 0: Peyton Elward totaled 12 kills, Liz Sabino added 10 and Sabrina Freydell finished with nine kills and to lead No. 3 Harborfields past No. 6 Centereach, 27-25, 25-13, 25-18, in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals. Joey Greenberg picked up 32 assists. Harborfields (15-2) will host No. 7 Smithtown West on Saturday in the semifinals. Centereach finishes (8-6).

GIRLS SOCCER

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Ward Melville 3, Sachem North 0: Adriana Victoriano and Breena Harrigan each scored a goal and Kate Ronzoni made five saves to lead No. 1 Ward Melville past No. 9 Sachem North in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals. Ella Lineberry and Alessandra Victoriano each had an assist. Ward Melville (15-0-1) will host No. 4 Sachem East at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals. Ryan Rosario made eight saves for Sachem North (9-6-2).