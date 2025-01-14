High school sports roundup: Herricks' Jake Lau rolls 300; more bowling, basketball, wrestling, gymnastics

Jake Lau rolled 300 in the second game of a 777 series to lead Herricks boys bowling to an 11-0 home win over Garden City in Nassau II on Monday. Lau added games of 211 and 266 in his first and third games, respectively. Tyler Ng added a 234 in his second game for Herricks (9-1).

East Islip 35, Huntington 1: Andrew Jacobsen bowled a 288 in his first game in a 714 series for East Islip (10-1) in Suffolk III. Brenden Muller added a 676 series.

Floyd 29, Connetquot 7: Nicholas Powers rolled a high game of 265 with a 662 series to lead Floyd (6-1) in Suffolk II. Trinity Field added a high game of 233 with a 636 series. Andrew Nitzsche bowled a high game of 236 in a 607 series for Connetquot (2-5).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sachem East 46, Commack 43: Josh Boothe defended and contested a three-point attempt from the corner, with Jack Martines grabbing the rebound as time expired to secure the win for Sachem East (6-6) in Suffolk II. Boothe scored 18 points, all in the second half, and had five rebounds and five assists in the win. Martines finished with 11 rebounds. AJ Vurchio contributed a doubledouble with 19 points and 10 assists. Brayden King led the team with 12 rebounds and added three assists. Jonny Ehlers and James Pagano scored 10 points each for Commack (4-7).

Great Neck North 63, MacArthur 55: Jake Balazadeh had 14 points and two assists while Matt Ghodsi totaled 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Great Neck North (4-9) in Nassau III. Ben Ijadi racked up nine points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the win. Charlie Shapiro had nine points and three assists off the bench in the victory. Mike Kondyra scored 26 points and Raj Singh added 15 for MacArthur (5-7). Alex Vigliarolo had seven points.

Ward Melville 63, Connetquot 58: Neelesh Raghurama scored 43 points, hitting six three-pointers to help Ward Melville (10-3) advance to 5-0 in Suffolk II. Logan Seta added eight points. Carson Turissini led Connetquot (1-11) with 23 points. Vincent Feraca and Ryan Feinglass scored 12 points each.

Saturday’s games

St. John the Baptist 58, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 56: Chris Williams scored 19 points and Jaden Miller added 13 to lead St. John the Baptist (5-7) in nonleague. Ethan Brake scored 22 and both Landon Lippman and Andrew Ma each added 11 for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (4-8).

Herricks 68, Plainedge 58: Akshar Sabarad scored 28 points and Austin Darr scored 20 points, including six three-pointers, to lead Herricks (9-4) in nonleague. Alec Anderson led Plainedge (8-5) with 21 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Islip 45, Comsewogue 44: Avery Bowden hit a game-winning three-pointer with nine seconds left to lead East Islip (7-4) in Suffolk IV. Bowden finished the game with nine points, all from deep. Pia Smaldone scored 12 points and Anna Kohloff added 11. Ella Tantillo scored all nine of her points in the second half. Jayla Callendar had 17 points for Comsewogue (4-6). Jalynn Kirschenheuter scored 16 points, including four three-pointers.

New Hyde Park 61, Glen Cove 27: Ava Orbon scored a game-high 18 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, for New Hyde Park (7-5) in its Nassau AA-II win. Maeve Downing added 15 points and Sarah Minelli had nine points. Isabel Basil had 11 for Glen Cove (6-7).

Saturday’s game

Wantagh 47, Massapequa 35: Kayla Mannix had 13 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead Wantagh (11-1) to a non-league win. Mannix also had 10 steals and five assists. Wantagh (11-1) outscored Massapequa, 20-9, in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win. Sabrina Asadurian chipped in nine points and five assists for Wantagh. Sara Germaine led Massapequa (7-5) with eight points.

BOYS WRESTLING

Saturday’s meets

Eastport-South Manor 33, Deer Park 28: At 138 pounds, Matt Beardsley pinned Michael Scelzi in one minute for Eastport-South Manor at the Kris McDonald Memorial Islip Cup. Zachary Lukas pinned Anthony Rodriguez in 53 seconds in the 152-pound class.

Central Islip 38, Half Hollow Hills East 35: At 152 pounds, Central Islip’s Ayden Velasquez pinned Adrian Gordillo in 34 seconds at the Kris McDonald Memorial Islip Cup. Chris Molina added a win in the 108-pound class, pinning AJ Scott in 1:55.

GYMNASTICS

Oceanside 160.75, Hicksville 156.85: Alexa Danzi of Hicksville (5-3) placed first on bars in Nassau I. Adriana White of Hicksville tied for first place on beam with Oceanside’s Anna Quinn. White also had a team-best 31.75 in the all-around. Adrianna Auleta of Oceanside placed first on vault and floor.