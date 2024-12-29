Devin Saxon had two steals late in the fourth quarter to help force overtime for Smithtown East boys basketball before he scored seven points — a three-pointer and four free throws — to seal the non-league victory, 72-68, over Wyandanch on Saturday. Craig O’Neill led the Bulls (7-2) with 23 points. Bobby Eck added 16 points. Joshua Premsy scored 25 points and Jeremiah Webb 24 for Wyandanch (6-1).

Bayport-Blue Point 76, Glenn 69: Dylan Craig racked up 33 points and seven assists for Bayport-Blue Point (6-2) in non-league. Cormac Love added 24 points. Sean Deutscher contributed a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Jason Mascia led Glenn (5-2) with 23 points.

Harborfields 52, Sayville 50: Ryan Barling tallied 17 points and eight rebounds and Aiden Hansen added 12 points and nine rebounds to help lead Harborfields (3-6) in non-league. Alex Ruisi scored 11 points. Braeden Skelly led Sayville (3-6) with 21 points.

Herricks 71, Great Neck North 59: Akshar Sabarad scored 25 of his 41 points in the second half to lift Herricks (4-4) to a non-league win. Austin Darr hit four three-pointers. Ben Ijadi hit six three-pointers for North (3-6), finishing with 24 points.

Carey 56, Wheatley 53: Ethan Subero knocked down two three-pointers for Carey (5-3) late in the third quarter to slow Wheatley’s comeback effort in non-league play. David Yussuf led the Seahawks with 17 points, and Jack Degnan added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kelvin Persaud scored 11 points. Aadi Patel led all scorers with 21 points for Wheatley (2-6). Timothy Song added 18.

Bethpage 54, John Adams 51: Chris Landaverde scored 13 points and hit a late three-pointer to secure the non-league win for Bethpage (6-4) in the consolation game of the Bethpage Holiday Tournament. Faraz Younas and Chris Sakelos scored 15 points each.

Hewlett 55, Plainedge 48: Justin Ortiz had 18 points to lead Hewlett (8-1) in the final of the Brian Moore Holiday Tournament at Plainedge. Justin Ogilvie had 14 points and Gabe Bowery had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Owen Donnellan had 24 points for Plainedge (5-3).

Mineola 54, Carle Place 49: Christian Frey earned tournament MVP after scoring 27 points to lead Mineola (5-6) in the championship of the Carle Place Holiday Tournament. Julio Arana had 11 points. Ryan Leary had 23 points for Carle Place (5-4).

Friday’s game

Shoreham-Wading River 62, Rocky Point 60: Max Boerum hit two late free throws in overtime to extend Shoreham-Wading River’s lead to four as the Wildcats held on for the non-league win. Boerum also hit a three-pointer off one of Carter Baumeister’s five assists to give SWR (7-2) a 57-56 lead. Tyler Lievre had a team-high 16 points, along with six rebounds and four assists. Dylan McClelland chipped in 10 points, a team-high eight rebounds and four blocks. Casmere Morrow scored a game-high 24 points for Rocky Point (2-6).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Floral Park 47, Bellmore JFK 43: Sarah Owen racked up 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead Floral Park (9-1) in non-league. Owen sank a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left to seal the victory, finishing 7-for-8 from the foul line. Siena McCree also had a career-high 16 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Tristan Montalbano led Bellmore JFK (3-6) with 13 points.

New Hyde Park 56, North Shore 53: Ava Orbon scored 18 of her game-high 29 points in the first half, and Maeve Downing added 16 points as New Hyde Park (5-4) won the consolation game of the Jimmy Colligan Holiday Tournament at Carle Place. Erin La Rosa had 20 points for North Shore (6-3) and Sofia Della Ratta added 18. Both New Hyde Park’s Downing and North Shore’s Della Ratta earned all-tournament honors.

South Side 39, Massapequa 36: Olivia Mayerhofer scored eight of her game-high 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer to give South Side the lead, in her first start of the season for the Cyclones in their non-league win. South Side (5-3) trailed 26-22 upon entering the fourth quarter. Charlotte Rathjen had eight points and 21 rebounds, and Ellie Lennon added 10 points. Savanna Appleton led Massapequa (5-4) with nine points. Paige Garguilo scored eight points.

WRESTLING

Shoreham-Wading River 40, Central Valley Academy 27: Gavin Mangano pinned Anthony Mancuso in 26 seconds at 145 pounds to lead Shoreham-Wading River at the Mountain Duals. Jer’Shawn Coffey pinned John Elthorp in 1:10 at 190 pounds.

Calhoun 54, Newfield 21: Domenic DiRico pinned Chase Wolmart in 25 seconds at 145 pounds to lead Calhoun in non-league at the Clarke Dual Meet Tournament. Michael Gargan pinned Aiden Perrino in 3:21 at 152 pounds. Joseph Solorzano-Ruiz pinned Andrew Schwartz in 1:54 at 160.