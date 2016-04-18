Huntington boys track takes top spot in Spring Big 10

1. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK: Infinite Tucker won the 400 meter hurdles in 53.72 seconds at the Taco Bell Classic in Columbia, South Carolina, the fastest time in the state, according to milesplit.com. It was the second consecutive year that Tucker has won the event, coach Ron Wilson said. The Blue Devil’s 4 x 400 meter team, composed of Tucker, Kyree Johnson, Lawrence Leake, and Shane McGuire won in 3:22.13.

2. ST. ANTHONY'S GIRLS TRACK: The state leader board is littered with Friars. St. Anthony’s had the top mark in the state in five categories. Halle Hazzard had the top 100 (11.72) and 200 (24.28) meter time. Alyssa Yeboah-Kodie owns the top 100 meter hurdle time (14.91), and Olivia Seifert had the best discus (144-0) and hammer (177-3) throw.

3. BAYPORT-BLUE POINT GIRLS LACROSSE: A statement week for the Phantoms as junior attack Kelsi Lonigro smoked the Yorktown defense with five goals and three assists in a 16-8 win in the Gains for Brains showcase. The Monmouth commit also scooped five loose balls in the win. The Phantoms also beat defending Class B state champion Eastport-South Manor, 8-6.

4. ST. ANTHONY'S BOYS LACROSSE: After three straight single-digit scoring games, the Friars broke out in a big way, knocking off defending state Class A public school champ Niskayuna, 20-9. Thomas Heagerty scored six goals with an assist and Jared Nugent added three goals and six assists.

5. CLARKE SOFTBALL: Sarah Cornell and the defending Long Island champions are off to a perfect start. Cornell tossed a two-hit shutout in an 8-0 win over Seaford, and Kirstin Cox and Sabrina Caputo each had three hits in a 9-0 win over Bethpage.

6. ST. ANTHONY'S BOYS TRACK: St. Anthony’s ran a 7:54.97 in the 4 x 800 meter relay at the Colonial Relays earlier this month, the fastest time in the state, according to milesplit.com. Christopher Langer had the fastest 1,600 meter time in the state, running a 4:26.45 at the Suffolk Officials Meet.

7. SMITHTOWN EAST BOYS LACROSSE: The high-scoring Bulls beat West Islip, 16-7, and Riverhead, 15-7. Connor Desimone led the way with nine goals while Dan Rooney had a pair of hat tricks. The Bulls visit Ward Melville Monday.

8. WANTAGH BASEBALL: John Fitzgerald, Jimmy Joyce and Michael Derham each had three hits in a win over Roslyn that moved the Warriors to 8-0. Anthony D’Onofrio had three hits in a win earlier this week as Wantagh rolls through the conference.

9. SYOSSET GIRLS GOLF: Mailini Rudra and Leah Cullen both shot a 7-over 44 on the front nine at Cherry Valley to lead Syosset (4-0) in a 9-0 win over Garden City White.

10. HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST BOYS TENNIS: The Thunderbirds had a perfect 3-0 week in League I, highlighted by a 4-3 win over rival Hills West. Abhinav Srivastava defeated Aziz Rashidzada, 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 6-2, at first singles in the deciding match.

On the cusp: Smithtown West baseball, Northport girls lacrosse.