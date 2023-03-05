Chaminade falls short in state CHSAA ice hockey final

Chaminade played from behind most of the game but squandered a golden chance to take control against Nichols in their state championship rematch.

Nichols (Buffalo) defeated Chaminade, 4-3, in the New York State Catholic Hockey Championship at Abe Stark Rink in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

Kieran Thompson scored a breakaway goal on a Chaminade power play with 11 minutes remaining in the third period. His goal brought Chaminade back for the third time and tied it 3-3..

“We’re the underdogs, they’re from Buffalo so hockey is supposed to be their thing,” Chaminade coach Ed Smith said before the game. “We feel like we have the blueprint though, we know we need to play near perfect.”

Six minutes later a cross check by Nichols gave Chaminade another power play, this time with an opportunity to take a lead late in the final period.

Chaminade’s power play ended up fruitless and less than 20 seconds after Nichols returned to full strength, championship game MVP TJ Bamrick scored the eventual winner from in front with three minutes left.

“It’s always a good game against these guys from Buffalo, it’s always tough and we always seem to be right there,” Chaminade senior forward and captain Ryan Landolphi said. “We tied the game up and we honestly thought we had them, but we had a couple of bad bounces and ended up losing.”

Despite playing over 400 miles apart, these two teams are familiar with one another after facing off last season in the championship game. In that game Nichols was able to pull out a 5-4 victory in overtime. The familiarity between the teams resulted in a physical and chippy game this time around.

“You could see that this was a very fast and quick moving team that we were up against, and they have a couple big time players out there,” Smith said. “I think we stuck with our plan, we just came up a goal short. You can play near perfect and still come up short, but I don’t think we were near perfect today.”

Chaminade found itself down quickly. McLean Argette scored off an assist from Nathan Enwright for Nichols, 19 seconds into the first period. The Flyers returned the favor with 6:40 left in the first period, when James Hedquist and Frank Petrone assisted on a Michael Conlon goal to even things up at 1-1.

Nichols got back out in front in less than two minutes. A Chaminade turnover in the defensive zone resulted in a Nichols goal for John Duffett, which put the Vikings back ahead 2-1. Chaminade again had an answer as Hedquist scored a goal of his own to even up the game. It was the senior forward’s team leading 31st goal of the season.

“We all have trust in each other, we have a great group of guys who will always fight back,” Landolphi said. “We have wristbands that say leave no doubt and we did that. We left everything out there even if it wasn’t the result we wanted, we have nothing to be ashamed about.”

Nichols (17-1-1) again had a quick response, scoring less than two minutes later. This time it was Jake Caffrey scoring 40 seconds into Nichols’ power play.

Chaminade finishes its season 19-4-2 and will have to lean on a different group of players as the program will graduate nine seniors this year.

“Chaminade the last couple of years has started getting to the state championship, my brothers were here before and they didn’t make it,” Landolphi said. “This program is taking the next steps with coach Smith, we send it down to the juniors now. Hopefully when we’re alumni they’ll get a state championship, and we can celebrate with them.”