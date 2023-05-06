Top Performers of the week: Josh Knoth's perfect game headlines list

Our weekly top performers can only start with a player who achieved perfection for the second time in his pitching career. MLB prospect Josh Knoth of Patchogue-Medford fired a perfect game this week against Riverhead. He struck out 19 of 21 batters and needed 86 pitches to complete the gem.

Knoth (6-0) has 82 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings and allowed only three hits.

In other baseball action:

Jace Alvino, West Babylon, P/1B, Jr.: He threw a two-hitter and struck out 11 in a 2-0 win over Half Hollow Hills West on Tuesday. Alvino also had a two-run single against previously undefeated Justin LeGuernic, a highly touted MLB draft prospect, who struck out 15.

Matt Arnott, South Side, P, Jr.: The 6-6 righty pitched a three-hitter and struck out five in an 11-1 win over Roslyn on Tuesday. He also had two hits, including a double and an RBI.

Jason Basil, Glen Cove, OF, So.: His walk-off double drove in the winning run in a 7-6 win over first-place Garden City. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a stolen base.

Eastport-South Manor 6, Rocky Point 5: Drew McGowan hit a walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning for Eastport-South Manor (9-7) in Suffolk VII. McGowan went 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Taylor Brunn, MacArthur, P, Sr.: She pitched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in MacArthur’s 3-0 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK on Wednesday.

Kiara Bellido, Floyd, SS, Jr.: She went 4-for-5 and hit a two-run home run in Floyd’s 5-4 win over Newfield on Monday. It was her fifth homer of the season.

Mya Marelli, Riverhead, P, So.: She pitched a shutout with 10 strikeouts and had a walk-off base-hit in Riverhead’s 1-0 win over Sachem East on Wednesday.

Dylan Reyer, Baldwin, CF, Sr.: She went 3-for-4 with a home run, three stolen bases and scored four runs in Baldwin’s 16-7 win over East Rockaway on Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Anthony Annunziata, Huntington, M, Sr.: He scored four goals and won 12 faceoffs in Huntington's 7-6 win over Northport on Wednesday.

Lucas Barsuaskas, Clarke, M, Jr.: He scored six goals with two assists in Clarke's 17-14 win over Great Neck South on Monday.

Joe Battaglia, Bethpage JFK, Attack, Sr.: He netted 10 goals and two assists to lead Bellmore JFK to a 18-11 win over Glen Cove in Nassau B on Tuesday.

Michael Fagen, Lynbrook, A, Sr.: He scored three goals, including the overtime winner, and added an assist in the Owls' 8-7 win over Seaford on Wednesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ava Mule, Glenn, M, Sr.: She had eight goals and four draw controls in a 16-9 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

Samantha Paredes, Brentwood, M, Sr.: She had six goals and an assist in a 10-1 win over Copiague on Tuesday.

Gia Patane, Roslyn, M, Soph.: She had eight goals and three assists in a 20-11 win over Bellmore JFK on Monday. Patane followed that with five goals and two assists in a 12-3 win over Herricks on Tuesday.

Isabella Pota, East Meadow, M, Sr.: She had six goals, two assists and 11 draw controls in an 18-15 win over Floral Park on Wednesday.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Olivia Agunzo, Division, QB, Sr.: She threw for five touchdowns and ran for another in a 44-32 win over Bellmore-Merrick District on Wednesday. She passed for 252 yards and ran for 80.

Alexis Bulson-Cuozzo, Patchogue-Medford, QB, Jr.: She completed 22 of 26 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Riverhead. She also had a 30-yard TD run. The Raiders are 8-0-2.