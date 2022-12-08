HS roundup: Healy hits buzzer-beater for Kellenberg

After a defensive stop, Beth Healy hit a shot at the buzzer to lift Kellenberg over Massapequa, 51-49, in non-league girls basketball Tuesday. Jessica Paprocky scored 16 points and Nora Casey added 10 points for Kellenberg (1-1).

Plainedge 58, Division 50: Julia Foppiano scored 19 points in the double-overtime non-league win. Ashley Sadowski added 14 points and Lucy Younghans scored 11 points for Plainedge (1-2). Division’s Olivia Agunzo led all scorers with 21 points.

Sachem North 48, Port Jefferson 46: Julia Beccari had 23 points, five rebounds and six steals and Anna Scally added 13 points and six steals for Sachem North (3-0) in non-league. North got defensive stops on three straight possessions to hold on to the slim lead in the final moments. Lola Idir scored 29 points for Port Jefferson.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Garden City 53, Massapequa 47: Leo Vlogianitis led all scorers with 24 points for Garden City in a non-league opener. Ben Lau and Quinn Long each hit their foul shots in the finals minutes to close out the game for Garden City.

Glenn 53, Eastport-South Manor 47: Jermaine Tillman hit three free throws with less than one minute remaining in non-league. Chris Franzese led Glenn (3-0) with 16 points.

BOYS BOWLING

East Islip 32, Central Islip 1: Jack Baranek shot a 268 in the second game of a 690 series for East Islip (4-0). Matthew Sundberg shot a 247 in the third game.

West Babylon 32, Copiague 1: Christopher D’Ameila bowled a 256 in the third game of a 711 series for West Babylon. Brandon Ovaitte added a 631 series for West Babylon (3-1).