Kraemer, Roessler shut door for Massapequa

Grace Kraemer made three saves and Morgan Roessler made two for Massapequa in a 3-0 win over Syosset in Nassau Conference I girls soccer yesterday.

The Massapequa defense hasn't given up a goal in six games and has surrendered just one score on the season.

Rosie DiMartino added a goal and an assist and Taylor Elliot and Jamie Strumwasser each scored for the Chiefs.

East Meadow 3, Hicksville 2: Jessica Widmann played a ball in the box and scored with 7:34 left in the game to lift East Meadow in Conference II. East Meadow trailed 2-1 at the half, but the Jets' Brittany Zajack tied the game with a free kick 10 minutes into the second. Widmann finished with two goals and Zajack added an assist.

Division 2, Wantagh 0: Susan Ballantyne scored her second goal of the game on a cross from her older sister Julie in the 60th minute for Division in Conference IV. Joanna Capitelli had an assist and Brianna Spitaliere had four saves in the win. Harborfields 2, Huntington 1: Holly Leone won the game with a penalty kick with 67 seconds left in the second overtime for Harborfields in League V. Summer Stanfield scored on a cross from Caroline Wallace 31:06 into the second half. Huntington tied the game two minutes later. Morgan Krush had 23 saves in the win. Kings Park 2, Islip 1:Amanda Scherb broke a 1-1 tie with 3:00 left off a Brittany Mueller free kick to help Kings Park in League V. Mueller opened the scoring off a free kick five minutes into the second half. Nicole Mattia made 11 saves for the Kingsmen.

FIELD HOCKEY

Carle Place 2, New Hyde Park 1:Taylor Martello scored 12 minutes into the second half to provide the winning goal for Carle Place in Conference II. Taylor Ruscillo also scored for Carle Place. Sewanhaka 1, Wheatley 0: Courtney Pons scored on a feed from Rosie Grogan 21:36 into the game for Sewanhaka in Conference II. Marcella Castellano had 11 saves for her second shutout of the season. Half Hollow Hills 1, Centereach 0:Amanda Balling scored in the second round of strokes to lead Half Hollow Hills in Division I. Nicole Lombardo made ten saves in the win.

Port Jefferson 1, Southold/Greenport/Shelter Island 0: Karin Holvik scored the game's only goal at 1:06 into the first half to lead Port Jefferson in Division III.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Long Beach 99, Levittown District 79:Kelly Cannon won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.80 and Mallorie Larson won the 100 freestyle in 1:02.90 for Long Beach in non-conference.Manhasset 96, Syosset 82:Alexa Aliprantis won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:26.82 and Madeleine Quinn won the 100 butterfly in 1:05.32 for Manhasset in Conference I. GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Bay Shore 169.05, Lindenhurst 104.9, Copiague 96.55: Sophomore Olivia O'Connor won the all-around with a personal-best score of 38.05 to lead Bay Shore in non-league. Twin sisters Brenna (35.85) and Mackenzie O'Connor (35.45) finished second and third in the all-around. This is the highest team score for Bay Shore since the program restarted in 2004, coach Jeff Reid said. Commack 167.65, Hauppauge 146.7, Port Jefferson 127: Shannon Von Braunsberg took first on the vault (8.6), second on bars (8.2), tied for first on beam with 8.9 and first on floor with a 9.3 for Commack in League I. Another standout for Commack was Alyssa Burns, who came in first on bars with 9.2 and tied for first on beam (8.9).