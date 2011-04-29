Lacrosse roundup
Ben Fortgang scored the winner off a feed from Nick Lobley with three seconds remaining to lift Portledge over Wyoming Seminary of Pennsylvania, 9-8, in non-league boys lacrosse Friday.
Riley Breig's goal with 47 seconds left had tied it for Wyoming Seminary. Lobley had three goals and four assists to lead the Panthers (5-3). Jesse Schandler added three goals, Fortgang had two and Koli Snodgrass made 13 saves.
West Islip 11, Northport 9: Mike Sagl (six goals) scored off Nick Aponte's pass with 1:26 left to give West Islip (9-0) a 10-9 lead in a Division I matchup. Liam Byrnes scored with 3:51 left to tie it at 9 for West Islip, which rallied from an 8-2 deficit.
Calhoun 12, Port Washington 11: John Roth scored four goals, including the winner with 2:27 left in overtime for Calhoun (3-3) in an A-I game. John Crawley's goal with 1:17 left in regulation forced OT for Port Washington.
Massapequa 10, Farmingdale 9: Jamie Shand scored the winner with 1:17 left for Massapequa (7-0) in an A-I game. Ian Lukaszewicz had three goals for the Chiefs.
Wheatley/Carle Place 6, Glen Cove 5: Drew Hollar scored with 5:30 left to give Wheatley/Carle Place (3-1) a 6-4 lead in a B-II game.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Sachem North 14, Commack 13: Jenna Pierro (four goals) scored the winner off a pass from Kelly Kuerner with 38 seconds left in the fourth overtime for Sachem North (6-4) in a Division I game. Kuerner (four goals, three assists) scored in the second overtime to tie it at 13. Junior Erin McNulty made a career-high 26 saves, one on a free position with a minute left in the fourth overtime.
Sacred Heart 19, Loyola Academy (Ill.) 18: Aileen Carey scored the winner with 1:32 left for Sacred Heart (7-4). Becky Conto had six goals and Meghan Breen four. Loyola (12-2) is ranked 14th nationally by ESPN Rise.
New Hyde Park 13, Mepham 9: Junior Kristen Lynch scored a career-high seven goals with two assists for New Hyde Park (1-3) in a B-II game.