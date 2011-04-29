Lacrosse roundup

Ben Fortgang scored the winner off a feed from Nick Lobley with three seconds remaining to lift Portledge over Wyoming Seminary of Pennsylvania, 9-8, in non-league boys lacrosse Friday.

Riley Breig's goal with 47 seconds left had tied it for Wyoming Seminary. Lobley had three goals and four assists to lead the Panthers (5-3). Jesse Schandler added three goals, Fortgang had two and Koli Snodgrass made 13 saves.

West Islip 11, Northport 9: Mike Sagl (six goals) scored off Nick Aponte's pass with 1:26 left to give West Islip (9-0) a 10-9 lead in a Division I matchup. Liam Byrnes scored with 3:51 left to tie it at 9 for West Islip, which rallied from an 8-2 deficit.

Calhoun 12, Port Washington 11: John Roth scored four goals, including the winner with 2:27 left in overtime for Calhoun (3-3) in an A-I game. John Crawley's goal with 1:17 left in regulation forced OT for Port Washington.

Massapequa 10, Farmingdale 9: Jamie Shand scored the winner with 1:17 left for Massapequa (7-0) in an A-I game. Ian Lukaszewicz had three goals for the Chiefs.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wheatley/Carle Place 6, Glen Cove 5: Drew Hollar scored with 5:30 left to give Wheatley/Carle Place (3-1) a 6-4 lead in a B-II game.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sachem North 14, Commack 13: Jenna Pierro (four goals) scored the winner off a pass from Kelly Kuerner with 38 seconds left in the fourth overtime for Sachem North (6-4) in a Division I game. Kuerner (four goals, three assists) scored in the second overtime to tie it at 13. Junior Erin McNulty made a career-high 26 saves, one on a free position with a minute left in the fourth overtime.

Sacred Heart 19, Loyola Academy (Ill.) 18: Aileen Carey scored the winner with 1:32 left for Sacred Heart (7-4). Becky Conto had six goals and Meghan Breen four. Loyola (12-2) is ranked 14th nationally by ESPN Rise.

New Hyde Park 13, Mepham 9: Junior Kristen Lynch scored a career-high seven goals with two assists for New Hyde Park (1-3) in a B-II game.