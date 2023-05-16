HS sports roundup: Danny Goodman's three-hitter lifts No. 2 Calhoun

Danny Goodman struck out four in a three-hitter to lead No. 2 Calhoun to a 3-0 win over No. 15 Manhasset in Nassau Class A baseball double-elimination pool play on Monday.

Brian Sanchez went 2-for-3 and Ryan Pucella 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Calhoun (20-1) will host No. 7 Wantagh at 4:30 p.m Tuesday. Manhasset (7-12-1) will visit No. 10 MacArthur at 4:30 p.m Tuesday.

Mepham 5, Carey 1: Bryce Bowers struck out nine batters in 4 2⁄3 innings and allowed five hits, one earned run and six walks in No. 5 Mepham’s win over No. 12 Carey in Nassau Class A double-elimination pool play. Kieran Kehoe hit a home run in the bottom of the third and Michael Cucinella struck out five in 2 1⁄3 innings of relief for Mepham (17-3-1). Jake Perlowitz hit a solo home run in the top of the third for Carey (10-10). Mepham will visit No. 4 Clarke at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Clarke 8, Plainedge 3: Zaim Deljanin struck out 10 while allowing four hits in a complete game to lead No. 4 Clarke over No. 13 Plainedge in Nassau Class A double-elimination pool play. Tom Roche went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Liam Fonal went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Clarke (16-3-2). Plainedge (9-11) will visit No. 12 Carey at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Babylon 7, Mattituck 5: Andrew DiPalma scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball and Gio Rodriguez scored on a single by Dan Madsen in the top of the ninth for Babylon (19-0) in Suffolk IX on Saturday. Madsen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Aidan Kistner struck out two in two no-hit innings of relief to earn the win. Andrew Berman struck out nine and allowed three earned runs in 6 2⁄3 innings for Mattituck (12-7).

Southampton 3, Center Moriches 0: Daniel McDonnell struck out five and allowed four hits in a shutout for Southampton (6-14) in Suffolk IX. Liam Blackmore went 1-for-2 with a walk, run and RBI. Jackson Romanow went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Center Moriches is 10-8.

Bridgehampton 13, Southold 2: Kris Vinski struck out 12 and allowed three hits in a complete game for Bridgehampton (10-9) in Suffolk X. Milo Tompkins went 2-for-4 with three runs. Southold is 4-16.

Chaminade 2, St. Francis Prep 1: With the tying and winning runs on base in the seventh, Antonio Tufano induced a game-ending 1-6-3 double play to earn the save for Chaminade (16-5) in CHSAA. Brothers Joseph and Thomas Chanis each had an RBI.

St. Anthony’s 5, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 2: Michael Mugno went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Dan Scubla scored two runs for St. Anthony’s (14-5) in non-league. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK is 15-5.

SOFTBALL

Sewanhaka 7, Wheatley 1: Madison DeMaio struck out 15 in six innings and went 4-for-4 with a double to lead Sewanhaka (9-9) over Wheatley (8-10) in Nassau IV. Devin Schneidmuller went 2-for-4.

Jericho 5, Lynbrook 0: Abby Chau struck out 15 in a shutout for Jericho (4-13) in Nassau III. Rayna Goodkin went 3-for-4. Kristen Leong and Lilly Horowitz each went 2-for-3. Allie McCormick went 2-for-2. Lynbrook is 7-10.

Baldwin 6, Port Washington 1: Kate Heuser struck out three in a complete game to lead Baldwin (14-6) in Nassau III. Jess Darcy and Kayla Bennet each went 2-for-3 with a double and Dylan Reyer recorded her 100th career stolen base. Port Washington is 11-9.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bethpage 15, Mineola 8: Sean Smith had seven goals and two assists and Jake Kelly made 22 saves for Bethpage (8-8) in Nassau CD. CJ Kelly, Jack McCormack and Tommy Renner each had two goals for Mineola (7-9).

Hempstead 10, East Meadow 7: Charlie Jimenez, Chris Lake and Jakkai Stith each scored three goals for Hempstead (6-9) in Nassau A. Fernando Flores had two goals and two assists for East Meadow (1-13).

Shoreham-Wading River 14, East Islip 5: Alec Gregorek had five goals and two assists in Suffolk II. Liam Kershis had two goals and four assists and Jaden Galfano made 11 saves for Shoreham-Wading River (11-5). Jack Kalinowski had a goal and three assists for EI (11-5).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Floyd 17, Smithtown East 6: Kayla Gilmore had five goals and two assists to lead Floyd (12-4) in Suffolk I. Jacky Sutherland added three goals and an assist and Kayden Meyer and Ava Tiedemann each had two goals and two assists. Ava Arceri scored four goals for Smithtown East (10-5).

FLAG FOOTBALL

Sachem East 30, Sachem North 0: Sophia Larrea completed 33 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns to lead Sachem East (8-2-1) in Suffolk II. Alexa Marchese caught 11 passes for 52 yards, rushed for 91 yards, grabbed an interception and pulled five flags. Emma Parente caught a 10-yard touchdown pass and had two sacks and five flag pulls and Kayleigh McKeown had an interception and seven flag pulls. Sachem North is 2-8-1.

Lynbrook 26, Bethpage 0: Kaelynn O’Brien rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns, threw for a score and returned an interception for a touchdown for Lynbrook (6-4) in Nassau II. She also pulled five flags, including one sack. Tyla Vuotto intercepted two passes and Mimi Berkowitz had two sacks. Bethpage is 5-7.