HS sports roundup: Glen Cove softball wins, plus baseball and lacrosse highlights

Mia Lupinski’s RBI single in the eighth inning drove in Brooke Simmons and lifted Glen Cove over Jericho, 1-0, in Nassau Conference III softball Saturday. After walking to lead off the inning, Simmons advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Julia Petrizzo. Simmons struck out 12 batters for Glen Cove (9-8). Jericho is 4-11.

Massapequa 9, Long Beach 8: Mikayla Buckley struck out six batters and allowed no runs in 4 2⁄3 innings and escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam with the winning runs on base in the seventh, earning the win in non-league. Samantha Dodick and Meghan Stork both went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Massapequa (10-5). Olivia Matos went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Samantha Amante had an RBI double and Jessica Fackler went 2-for-3 with two runs. Olivia Saracino had an RBI. Long Beach is 2-13.

Sewanhaka 1, Garden City 0: Devin Schneidmuller doubled and scored on Jaylene Estevez’s single in the top of the ninth inning for Sewanhaka (7-7) in Nassau IV. Madison DeMaio struck out 22 batters and allowed one hit. Garden City is 10-5.

North Babylon 5, Smithtown East 1: Delaney Vitzthum and Nina Vandernoth threw a combined no-hitter in non-league. Vitzthum pitched 6 1⁄3 innings and Vandernoth retired the final two batters. Vandernoth went 2-for-3 with a run. Smithtown East is 11-5.

Comsewogue 6, Eastport-South Manor

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

3: Emma Short drove in the winning run with a double in the top of the seventh inning to lead Comsewogue (9-8) in Suffolk VII. Short went 2-for-3 and struck out 12 in a complete game. Laurel Chiaino went 2-for-5 with three stolen bases, and Natalia Pashkin added an RBI. Eastport-South Manor is 6-11.

BASEBALL

Glen Cove 15, Locust Valley 5: Joseph Leftwich went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Glen Cove (7-10) in non-league. Michael Piccirillo added a home run and four RBIs and his brother Andrew earned the win. Locust Valley is 8-8.

BOYS LACROSSE

Huntington 7, Patchogue-Medford 5: Anthony Annunziata scored three goals and SammyMac Arner made 13 saves to lead Huntington (9-4) in Suffolk I. Peter Breingan added two goals and an assist, and Michael Kline and Colin Lennon each scored. Ethan McCann scored twice for Patchogue-Medford (7-7).

Mattituck / Greenport / Southold 12, Rocky Point 6: Sean Lawson scored six goals for Mattituck / Greenport / Southold (5-8) in Suffolk II. Andrew McKenzie made 16 saves. Rocky Point is 5-9.

Longwood 11, Riverhead 6: Justin Silon had four goals and two assists for Longwood (9-5) in Suffolk I. Najee Henderson had two goals and one assist.

St. John the Baptist 5, Xaverian 4: Matt Rotolo had two goals and two assists and Will Shaw made 19 saves to lead St. John the Baptist (10-6) in the CHSAA. Ryan Hilbert added a goal and two assists.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Harborfields 4, Eastport-South Manor

3: Sawyer Scarola scored three goals, including the winner in the final five minutes, and Olivia Eusanio made 11 saves to lead Harborfields (9-6) in Suffolk II. ESM is 8-6.

Baldwin 11, New Hyde Park 10: Ava Jerome scored the winner with 9:39 left in regulation to lead Baldwin (10-3) in Nassau IV. Jerome and Kaitlin Timmes each scored four goals. New Hyde Park is 6-6.