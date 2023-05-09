HS sports roundup: Glen Cove softball wins, plus baseball and lacrosse highlights
Mia Lupinski’s RBI single in the eighth inning drove in Brooke Simmons and lifted Glen Cove over Jericho, 1-0, in Nassau Conference III softball Saturday. After walking to lead off the inning, Simmons advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Julia Petrizzo. Simmons struck out 12 batters for Glen Cove (9-8). Jericho is 4-11.
Massapequa 9, Long Beach 8: Mikayla Buckley struck out six batters and allowed no runs in 4 2⁄3 innings and escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam with the winning runs on base in the seventh, earning the win in non-league. Samantha Dodick and Meghan Stork both went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Massapequa (10-5). Olivia Matos went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Samantha Amante had an RBI double and Jessica Fackler went 2-for-3 with two runs. Olivia Saracino had an RBI. Long Beach is 2-13.
Sewanhaka 1, Garden City 0: Devin Schneidmuller doubled and scored on Jaylene Estevez’s single in the top of the ninth inning for Sewanhaka (7-7) in Nassau IV. Madison DeMaio struck out 22 batters and allowed one hit. Garden City is 10-5.
North Babylon 5, Smithtown East 1: Delaney Vitzthum and Nina Vandernoth threw a combined no-hitter in non-league. Vitzthum pitched 6 1⁄3 innings and Vandernoth retired the final two batters. Vandernoth went 2-for-3 with a run. Smithtown East is 11-5.
Comsewogue 6, Eastport-South Manor
3: Emma Short drove in the winning run with a double in the top of the seventh inning to lead Comsewogue (9-8) in Suffolk VII. Short went 2-for-3 and struck out 12 in a complete game. Laurel Chiaino went 2-for-5 with three stolen bases, and Natalia Pashkin added an RBI. Eastport-South Manor is 6-11.
BASEBALL
Glen Cove 15, Locust Valley 5: Joseph Leftwich went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Glen Cove (7-10) in non-league. Michael Piccirillo added a home run and four RBIs and his brother Andrew earned the win. Locust Valley is 8-8.
BOYS LACROSSE
Huntington 7, Patchogue-Medford 5: Anthony Annunziata scored three goals and SammyMac Arner made 13 saves to lead Huntington (9-4) in Suffolk I. Peter Breingan added two goals and an assist, and Michael Kline and Colin Lennon each scored. Ethan McCann scored twice for Patchogue-Medford (7-7).
Mattituck / Greenport / Southold 12, Rocky Point 6: Sean Lawson scored six goals for Mattituck / Greenport / Southold (5-8) in Suffolk II. Andrew McKenzie made 16 saves. Rocky Point is 5-9.
Longwood 11, Riverhead 6: Justin Silon had four goals and two assists for Longwood (9-5) in Suffolk I. Najee Henderson had two goals and one assist.
St. John the Baptist 5, Xaverian 4: Matt Rotolo had two goals and two assists and Will Shaw made 19 saves to lead St. John the Baptist (10-6) in the CHSAA. Ryan Hilbert added a goal and two assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Harborfields 4, Eastport-South Manor
3: Sawyer Scarola scored three goals, including the winner in the final five minutes, and Olivia Eusanio made 11 saves to lead Harborfields (9-6) in Suffolk II. ESM is 8-6.
Baldwin 11, New Hyde Park 10: Ava Jerome scored the winner with 9:39 left in regulation to lead Baldwin (10-3) in Nassau IV. Jerome and Kaitlin Timmes each scored four goals. New Hyde Park is 6-6.