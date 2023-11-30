Long Island high school basketball roundup

Stevie Aulicino scored 30 points, including the winning free throw with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter, to give Herricks a 64-63 win over Mineola in non-league boys basketball on Tuesday. Aulicino made seven three-pointers and Akshar Sabarad added 18 points. Christian Frey scored 35 points for Mineola.

Mepham 57, Hicksville 48: Kieran Kehoe led all scorers with 22 points, including four three-pointers, to lead Mepham in the first round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Hicksville. Kieran Roth added 16 points. Jesse Bentrewicz had 17 points for Hicksville.

Massapequa 60, Floral Park 43: Dom Saenz had 16 points, Brian Kopp had 15 points and Michael VanRoten and Guiliano Camporini added 11 points to lead Massapequa.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Islip 44, East Islip 41: Alexa Stump and Gabby LaDonna each scored 12 points for West Islip in non-league. Courtney Xippolitos added nine points. Ella Tantillo scored 24 points for East Islip.

Longwood 63, North Babylon 49: Ainsley Hololob had 21 points and Giselle Harris had 20 points for Longwood. Zareah Rivero added 16 points. Dakota Rivers led North Babylon with 13 points.

Floral Park 39, New Hyde Park 36: Sarah Owen had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Floral Park. Owen made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 55 seconds to clinch the win. Ava Orbon scored 21 points for New Hyde Park.

East Rockaway 39, Sewanhaka 25: Emma Poland had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to lead East Rockaway.