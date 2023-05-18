HS playoffs roundup: East Islip tops Islip in Suffolk baseball, plus more postseason highlights

Alex Ciampi’s single drove in Gavin Veltman in the bottom of the fifth inning in second-seeded East Islip’s 1-0 win over No. 6 Islip in the second round of the Suffolk Conference III baseball playoffs Wednesday afternoon. Veltman led off the inning with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Nick Rizzo pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out 10. East Islip (16-5) will face top seed West Babylon 4 p.m. Friday. Islip (11-11) will face No. 5 Half Hollow Hills West 4 p.m. Thursday in the loser’s bracket.

Lindenhurst 3, West Islip 2: Steve Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on an error in the seventh in No. 3 Lindenhurst’s win over No. 2 West Islip in the Suffolk Conference I playoffs. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning, Chris Carson singled, stole second and third and scored on Donald Whalen’s sacrifice fly to tie the score at 2. Chris Lospinuso pitched a two-hitter with two walks for West Islip (17-4). Lindenhurst turned a triple play with the bases loaded in the first inning. Lindenhurst (16-5) will face No. 1 Commack on Saturday. West Islip (18-4) will face Whitman 4 p.m. Friday in the loser’s bracket.

Farmingdale 1, Syosset 0: Pinch hitter Patrick Sebber drove in Michael Craig in the top of the eighth inning of No. 3 Farmingdale’s win over No. 6 Syosset in the series-clinching second game of the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals. Craig then threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth to earn the save. Lorenzo Cimino tossed two innings of relief and struck out two to earn the win. Farmingdale (17-3) will face the winner of the Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK/East Meadow series in the semifinals, scheduled to begin Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Smithtown West 6, Sachem East 1: Erin McDaid struck out 15 batters in No. 7 Smithtown West’s win over No. 10 Sachem East in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs. Heather Dufficy hit a two-run double in the win. Smithtown West (13-6) will face Commack 4 p.m. Friday in the second round. Sachem East (10-9) will play at noon on Saturday in the loser’s bracket.

Commack 3, Whitman 1: Kayla O’Boyle pitched a one-hitter and struck out 10 in No. 2 Commack’s win over No. 15 Whitman in the first round of the Suffolk AA play-offs. Sabrina Edwards-Smith went 3-for-3 with two RBI singles, driv-ing in Leila Toomey both times. Toomey hit a triple in the bottom of the second for Commack (15-4). Whitman (10-10) will play 4 p.m. Thursday in the loser’s bracket.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Holy Trinity 12, Our Lady of Mercy 4: Isabella Thumhart allowed two earned runs and eight hits in five innings in No. 4 Holy Trinity’s win over No. 5 Our Lady of Mercy in the first round of the CHSAA playoffs. Thumhart also went 4-for-4 with two doubles and Nicole Sinnona went 2-for-4. Amanda Beck went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run. Holy Trinity (5-6) will face No. 1 St. Anthony’s Saturday at Our Lady of Mercy in Syosset in the semifinals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Comsewogue 11, Bellport 6: Gianna McNulty and Gabby Constant each had three goals and one assist to lead No. 4 Comsewogue (7-9) over No. 5 Bellport (10-7) in the first round of the Suffolk Class B playoffs. Alyssa Deacy had three assists and Kamryn McCrary scored one goal and won six draw controls. Comsewogue will play at No. 1 West Islip at 12 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.

Shoreham-Wading River 8, Rocky Point 7: Abigail Beran scored three goals and won three draw controls to lead No. 4 Shoreham-Wading River (11-6) over No. 5 Rocky Point (11-6) in the first round of the Suffolk Class C playoffs. Grayce Kitchen had two goals and one assist. Shoreham-Wading River will play No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point at 10 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.

Smithtown West 15, West Babylon 8: Kate Theofield had four goals and two assists in No. 3 Smithtown West’s win over No. 6 West Babylon in the first round of the Suffolk Class B playoffs. Jolie Schiavo had three goals, three assists, and four draw controls. Ashley Mennella won six draw controls. Smithtown West (10-7) will face No. 2 Eastport-South Manor at noon on Saturday. Lacey Downey had three goals and an assist for West Babylon (5-11).