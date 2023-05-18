HS playoffs roundup: East Islip tops Islip in Suffolk baseball, plus more postseason highlights
Alex Ciampi’s single drove in Gavin Veltman in the bottom of the fifth inning in second-seeded East Islip’s 1-0 win over No. 6 Islip in the second round of the Suffolk Conference III baseball playoffs Wednesday afternoon. Veltman led off the inning with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Nick Rizzo pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out 10. East Islip (16-5) will face top seed West Babylon 4 p.m. Friday. Islip (11-11) will face No. 5 Half Hollow Hills West 4 p.m. Thursday in the loser’s bracket.
Lindenhurst 3, West Islip 2: Steve Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on an error in the seventh in No. 3 Lindenhurst’s win over No. 2 West Islip in the Suffolk Conference I playoffs. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning, Chris Carson singled, stole second and third and scored on Donald Whalen’s sacrifice fly to tie the score at 2. Chris Lospinuso pitched a two-hitter with two walks for West Islip (17-4). Lindenhurst turned a triple play with the bases loaded in the first inning. Lindenhurst (16-5) will face No. 1 Commack on Saturday. West Islip (18-4) will face Whitman 4 p.m. Friday in the loser’s bracket.
Farmingdale 1, Syosset 0: Pinch hitter Patrick Sebber drove in Michael Craig in the top of the eighth inning of No. 3 Farmingdale’s win over No. 6 Syosset in the series-clinching second game of the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals. Craig then threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth to earn the save. Lorenzo Cimino tossed two innings of relief and struck out two to earn the win. Farmingdale (17-3) will face the winner of the Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK/East Meadow series in the semifinals, scheduled to begin Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Smithtown West 6, Sachem East 1: Erin McDaid struck out 15 batters in No. 7 Smithtown West’s win over No. 10 Sachem East in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs. Heather Dufficy hit a two-run double in the win. Smithtown West (13-6) will face Commack 4 p.m. Friday in the second round. Sachem East (10-9) will play at noon on Saturday in the loser’s bracket.
Commack 3, Whitman 1: Kayla O’Boyle pitched a one-hitter and struck out 10 in No. 2 Commack’s win over No. 15 Whitman in the first round of the Suffolk AA play-offs. Sabrina Edwards-Smith went 3-for-3 with two RBI singles, driv-ing in Leila Toomey both times. Toomey hit a triple in the bottom of the second for Commack (15-4). Whitman (10-10) will play 4 p.m. Thursday in the loser’s bracket.
Holy Trinity 12, Our Lady of Mercy 4: Isabella Thumhart allowed two earned runs and eight hits in five innings in No. 4 Holy Trinity’s win over No. 5 Our Lady of Mercy in the first round of the CHSAA playoffs. Thumhart also went 4-for-4 with two doubles and Nicole Sinnona went 2-for-4. Amanda Beck went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run. Holy Trinity (5-6) will face No. 1 St. Anthony’s Saturday at Our Lady of Mercy in Syosset in the semifinals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Comsewogue 11, Bellport 6: Gianna McNulty and Gabby Constant each had three goals and one assist to lead No. 4 Comsewogue (7-9) over No. 5 Bellport (10-7) in the first round of the Suffolk Class B playoffs. Alyssa Deacy had three assists and Kamryn McCrary scored one goal and won six draw controls. Comsewogue will play at No. 1 West Islip at 12 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.
Shoreham-Wading River 8, Rocky Point 7: Abigail Beran scored three goals and won three draw controls to lead No. 4 Shoreham-Wading River (11-6) over No. 5 Rocky Point (11-6) in the first round of the Suffolk Class C playoffs. Grayce Kitchen had two goals and one assist. Shoreham-Wading River will play No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point at 10 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Smithtown West 15, West Babylon 8: Kate Theofield had four goals and two assists in No. 3 Smithtown West’s win over No. 6 West Babylon in the first round of the Suffolk Class B playoffs. Jolie Schiavo had three goals, three assists, and four draw controls. Ashley Mennella won six draw controls. Smithtown West (10-7) will face No. 2 Eastport-South Manor at noon on Saturday. Lacey Downey had three goals and an assist for West Babylon (5-11).