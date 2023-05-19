HS playoff roundup: Farmingdale baseball, West Islip softball, more highlights
Pinch-hitter Patrick Sebber drove in Michael Craig in the top of the eighth inning of No. 3 Farmingdale’s 1-0 win over No. 6 Syosset in the series-clinching second game of the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals on Wednesday at Syosset.
Craig then threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth to record the save. Lorenzo Cimino tossed two innings of relief and struck out two to earn the win. Farmingdale (17-3) will play at No. 2 Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in a three-game series in the semifinals, scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Commack 3, Smithtown West 0: Evan Kay pitched a complete game and struck out seven in No. 1 Commack’s win over No. 5 Smithtown West in the second round of the Suffolk Conference I Tournament. Matt Mayer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Commack (19-2). Commack will host No. 3 Lindenhurst at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Smithtown West (13-6), who advanced to the second round after Connor Catania’s bases-loaded single in the seventh lifted them over Whitman Tuesday, will host the winner of Northport vs. North Babylon at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the loser’s bracket.
Patchogue-Medford 3, Connetquot 2: Jack Costello pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits to lead No. 4 Patchogue-Medford (15-6) over No. 1 Connetquot (18-3) in the second round of the Suffolk Conference II Tournament. Patchogue-Medford took a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Patchogue-Medford will play at No. 3 Longwood at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 9, East Meadow 8: Sebastian Lippman doubled to score Liam Shwom in the top of the fifth inning to help No. 2 Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK defeat No. 7 East Meadow in the Nassau AA quarterfinals. Jacob Kouba pitched six innings of relief, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs. Nate Sica went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Plainview-Old Bethpage (17-5) will host No. 3 Farmingdale at 5 p.m on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Lindenhurst 3, West Islip 2: Steve Hernandez scored the winning run on an error in the top of the seventh in No. 3 Lindenhurst’s win over No. 2 West Islip in the second round of the Suffolk Conference I playoffs. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning, Chris Carson singled, stole second and scored on Donald Whalen’s sacrifice fly to tie the score for Lindenhurst (16-5). Chris Lospinuso pitched a two-hitter with two walks for West Islip (17-4). Lindenhurst will face No. 1 Commack on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
West Islip 3, Ward Melville 2: Katie Fix hit the winning RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to score Leah Gianna and lead No. 3 West Islip (14-7) over No. 14 Ward Melville (11-8) in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA Tournament. Camryn Mariano and Makayla Comer also had an RBI double each. Emily Bouros struck out 12 batters in a complete game win. West Islip will host No. 6 Smithtown East at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Patchogue-Medford 4, Bay Shore 1: Isabel Briand allowed four hits and struck out 11 in No. 13 Patchogue-Medford’s win at No. 4 Bay Shore in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA Tournament. Gabriella Poirier went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Kaitlyn Klepper and Isabella Cardoza each added two hits and an RBI. Hannah Eve and Susan Dominici also had two hits apiece. Patchogue-Medford (11-6) will play at No. 5 Sachem North on Friday in the second round.
Commack 3, Whitman 1: Kayla O’Boyle pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts as No. 2 Commack defeated No. 15 Whitman in the first round of the Suffolk AA Tournament. Sabrina Edwards-Smith went 3-for-3 with two RBI singles scoring Leila Toomey both times. Toomey hit a triple in the bottom of the second, followed by an Edwards-Smith single. Commack (15-4) will host No. 7 Smithtown West at 4 p.m. on Friday in the second round.
Smithtown West 6, Sachem East 1: Erin McDaid struck out 15 in No. 7 Smithtown West’s win over No. 10 Sachem East in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA Tournament. Heather Dufficy hit a two-run double. Smithtown West (13-6) will face No. 2 Commack at 4 p.m. Friday in the second round. Sachem East (10-9) will play No. 15 Whitman at noon on Saturday in the loser’s bracket.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Jericho 6, Freeport 1: Judy Liang defeated Sarah Boco, 21-7, 21-5, at first singles as No. 2 Jericho beat No. 7 Freeport in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Tournament on Thursday. Jayda Zhou and Tiffany Qiu defeated Emely Galvez and Betzaly Collado, 21-10, 21-15, at fourth doubles. Jericho (12-2) will face the winner of No. 3 Syosset vs. No. 6 Calhoun on Tuesday in the semifinals.