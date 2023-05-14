Top performers of the week in LI high school sports

BASEBALL

Marcus Harrison, Long Island Lutheran, P, Sr.: He had two hits in a nine-run first inning and the Crusaders went on to a 14-4 win over Portledge to capture the school’s third straight PSAA championship. He finished 3-for-3 with four RBI.

Torin Kassenbaum, St. Anthony’s, P, Sr.: He pitched a four-hitter and struck out eight in a 4-1 win over Chaminade to clinch the regular season title in the CHSAA.

Evan Kay, Commack, IF, Jr.: He went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run and five RBIs in a 11-8 win over Lindenhurst on Wednesday.

Chris McHugh, Commack, SS, Sr.: He went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI in an 11-2 win over Lindenhurst on Thursday.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dean Pasolini, Farmingdale, OF, Jr.: His three-run home run in the fifth inning tied the score at 6 and the Dalers went on to a 7-6 win over Massapequa.

SOFTBALL

Isabel Briand, Patchogue-Medford, P, Fr.: Briand hit a two-run home run and struck out 11 batters in Patchogue-Medford’s 2-1 win over Riverhead on Wednesday.

Johanna Esposito, Calhoun, P, Jr.: Esposito threw an eight-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Calhoun’s 4-0 win over Mepham on Wednesday.

Jackie Morra, St. Anthony’s, SS, Jr.: She went 4-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs and recorded her 100th career hit in a 12-2 win over Massapequa on Tuesday.

Alex Tiliakos, Manhasset, C, Jr.: She went 5-for-6 with three RBIs, including a two-run double, in a come-from-behind, 14-11 win over Oyster Bay Thursday at James H. Vernon School in East Norwich.

Gabriella Zarcone, Smithtown East, 2B, Sr.: Zarcone went 3-for-4 and scored three runs in Smithtown East’s 10-3 win over Ward Melville on Monday. She went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and scored two runs in a 16-3 win over Newfield on Wednesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Caitlin Barrett, Manhasset, A, Sr.: The Duke commit had seven goals and five draw controls in a 15-11 win over Wantagh on Monday.

Elizabeth Poirot, West Hempstead, A, Fr.: She had six goals, including the winner with 52 seconds left in double overtime, in a 14-13 win over Valley Stream Central on Monday. She added eight draw controls and an assist in the win.

Kate Timarky, Middle Country, M, Sr.: The Notre Dame commit had eight goals and five assists in an 18-9 win over Half Hollow Hills on Monday.

Payton Tini, Locust Valley, M, Sr.: She had seven goals and four assists, including finding Lily DeNatale on the winning goal, in a 14-13 win over Port Washington on Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Brady Dolan, Lindenhurst, Attack, Sr.: The senior attacker led Lindenhurst with four goals and nine assists in a 22-12 win over Copiague in Suffolk I Tuesday.

Joe Doyle, Connetquot, Midfield/Faceoff specialist, Sr.: Doyle won 27 of 32 faceoffs for an 84.3%-win rate in Connetquot’s 15-13 win over Commack on Tuesday.

James Kelly, Hicksville, A, Jr.: He scored four goals with three assists in a 14-4 win over Malverne/East Rockaway on Tuesday.

Justus Nathaniel, Elmont, M, Sr.: He scored five goals with an assist in a 15-8 win over East Meadow on Monday.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Taylor Mileti, Hauppauge, QB, Fr.: She completed 19 of 24 passes for 237 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the first half of Friday’s 33-6 win over visiting Amity-ville. The win clinched the Suffolk I championship.