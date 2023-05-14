Top performers of the week in LI high school sports
BASEBALL
Marcus Harrison, Long Island Lutheran, P, Sr.: He had two hits in a nine-run first inning and the Crusaders went on to a 14-4 win over Portledge to capture the school’s third straight PSAA championship. He finished 3-for-3 with four RBI.
Torin Kassenbaum, St. Anthony’s, P, Sr.: He pitched a four-hitter and struck out eight in a 4-1 win over Chaminade to clinch the regular season title in the CHSAA.
Evan Kay, Commack, IF, Jr.: He went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run and five RBIs in a 11-8 win over Lindenhurst on Wednesday.
Chris McHugh, Commack, SS, Sr.: He went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI in an 11-2 win over Lindenhurst on Thursday.
Dean Pasolini, Farmingdale, OF, Jr.: His three-run home run in the fifth inning tied the score at 6 and the Dalers went on to a 7-6 win over Massapequa.
SOFTBALL
Isabel Briand, Patchogue-Medford, P, Fr.: Briand hit a two-run home run and struck out 11 batters in Patchogue-Medford’s 2-1 win over Riverhead on Wednesday.
Johanna Esposito, Calhoun, P, Jr.: Esposito threw an eight-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Calhoun’s 4-0 win over Mepham on Wednesday.
Jackie Morra, St. Anthony’s, SS, Jr.: She went 4-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs and recorded her 100th career hit in a 12-2 win over Massapequa on Tuesday.
Alex Tiliakos, Manhasset, C, Jr.: She went 5-for-6 with three RBIs, including a two-run double, in a come-from-behind, 14-11 win over Oyster Bay Thursday at James H. Vernon School in East Norwich.
Gabriella Zarcone, Smithtown East, 2B, Sr.: Zarcone went 3-for-4 and scored three runs in Smithtown East’s 10-3 win over Ward Melville on Monday. She went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and scored two runs in a 16-3 win over Newfield on Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Caitlin Barrett, Manhasset, A, Sr.: The Duke commit had seven goals and five draw controls in a 15-11 win over Wantagh on Monday.
Elizabeth Poirot, West Hempstead, A, Fr.: She had six goals, including the winner with 52 seconds left in double overtime, in a 14-13 win over Valley Stream Central on Monday. She added eight draw controls and an assist in the win.
Kate Timarky, Middle Country, M, Sr.: The Notre Dame commit had eight goals and five assists in an 18-9 win over Half Hollow Hills on Monday.
Payton Tini, Locust Valley, M, Sr.: She had seven goals and four assists, including finding Lily DeNatale on the winning goal, in a 14-13 win over Port Washington on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brady Dolan, Lindenhurst, Attack, Sr.: The senior attacker led Lindenhurst with four goals and nine assists in a 22-12 win over Copiague in Suffolk I Tuesday.
Joe Doyle, Connetquot, Midfield/Faceoff specialist, Sr.: Doyle won 27 of 32 faceoffs for an 84.3%-win rate in Connetquot’s 15-13 win over Commack on Tuesday.
James Kelly, Hicksville, A, Jr.: He scored four goals with three assists in a 14-4 win over Malverne/East Rockaway on Tuesday.
Justus Nathaniel, Elmont, M, Sr.: He scored five goals with an assist in a 15-8 win over East Meadow on Monday.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Taylor Mileti, Hauppauge, QB, Fr.: She completed 19 of 24 passes for 237 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the first half of Friday’s 33-6 win over visiting Amity-ville. The win clinched the Suffolk I championship.