Long Island high school basketball roundup
Caleigh Phelan made two free throws with one minute left to lead Harborfields in a 35-34 win over Lindenhurst in non-league girls basketball on Thursday. Bridget Hickey scored nine points and Cathleen DeSimone added eight. Emma Burmeister scored 11 points for Lindenhurst.
Huntington 51, Glenn 43: Lauren Donaghy had 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Huntington in non-league. Ava McDonald had 16 points, eight assists and three steals. Emma Trancale had 18 points for Glenn.
North Babylon 47, Half Hollow Hills West 32: Jasmine McKay had 26 points and eight steals to lead North Babylon (1-1) in non-league. Dakota Rivers had 10 points and six rebounds. Grace Sullivan scored nine points for Hills West.
Mepham 55, Hicksville 30: Brianna Frier scored 13 points to lead Mepham (2-0) in non-league. Ashley Felsberg had nine points and five assists. Catherine Perrucci had 19 points for Hicksville (0-2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Long Beach 73, Kellenberg 69: Brody Schuh scored 17 points, Mike Main added 16 and Jamar Burns scored 13 to lead Long Beach in a non-league opener. Schuh, Main and Burns each hit fourth-quarter free throws to seal the win. Jordan Leach had 21 points for Kellenberg.
Sachem North 59, Central Islip 45: Andrew Eaton had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Sachem North in non-league. Jack Bandl added 13 points and Brayden Tappin had nine points. Argenis Capellan scored 13 points for Central Islip.
St. Anthony’s 77, New Hyde Park 37: Nicolas Vieux had 17 points and hit three three-pointers to lead St. Anthony’s in its non-league opener.