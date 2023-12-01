Long Island high school basketball roundup

Caleigh Phelan made two free throws with one minute left to lead Harborfields in a 35-34 win over Lindenhurst in non-league girls basketball on Thursday. Bridget Hickey scored nine points and Cathleen DeSimone added eight. Emma Burmeister scored 11 points for Lindenhurst.

Huntington 51, Glenn 43: Lauren Donaghy had 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Huntington in non-league. Ava McDonald had 16 points, eight assists and three steals. Emma Trancale had 18 points for Glenn.

North Babylon 47, Half Hollow Hills West 32: Jasmine McKay had 26 points and eight steals to lead North Babylon (1-1) in non-league. Dakota Rivers had 10 points and six rebounds. Grace Sullivan scored nine points for Hills West.

Mepham 55, Hicksville 30: Brianna Frier scored 13 points to lead Mepham (2-0) in non-league. Ashley Felsberg had nine points and five assists. Catherine Perrucci had 19 points for Hicksville (0-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Long Beach 73, Kellenberg 69: Brody Schuh scored 17 points, Mike Main added 16 and Jamar Burns scored 13 to lead Long Beach in a non-league opener. Schuh, Main and Burns each hit fourth-quarter free throws to seal the win. Jordan Leach had 21 points for Kellenberg.

Sachem North 59, Central Islip 45: Andrew Eaton had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Sachem North in non-league. Jack Bandl added 13 points and Brayden Tappin had nine points. Argenis Capellan scored 13 points for Central Islip.

St. Anthony’s 77, New Hyde Park 37: Nicolas Vieux had 17 points and hit three three-pointers to lead St. Anthony’s in its non-league opener.