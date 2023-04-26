HS lacrosse roundup: Robby Cunningham wins it late for Miller Place

Robby Cunningham scored the winner, off an assist from Nick Oliva, with 13 seconds remaining in Miller Place’s 10-9 win over Mattituck/Greenport/Southold in Suffolk Division II boys lacrosse Monday. Cunningham scored two goals and Chris LoRe made eight saves for Miller Place (8-3). Mattituck/Greenport/Southold is 3-7.

Comsewogue 8, East Islip 6: Justin Bonacci had four goals and one assist to lead Comsewogue (6-3) in Suffolk II. James Krieg added three goals and one assist. Tyler Hrostowski won 10 of 18 faceoffs. including the last two with Comsewogue leading by one. Adam Wachholder made 16 saves. East Islip is 6-3.

Great Neck North 13, Lawrence 4: Daniel Perlman had eight goals and two assists to lead Great Neck North (5-2) in non-league. Eden Hakami added two goals and five assists and Aidan Lam had one goal and three assists. Lawrence is 5-7.

Bellmore JFK 9, Jericho 3: Ben Greco made 17 saves to lead Bellmore JFK (5-5) in Nassau B. Joe Battaglia and Max Zaransky each added two goals and two assists, and Ramond Torchia scored twice. Brandon Klein stopped 10 shots for Jericho (4-5).

Baldwin 9, Glen Cove 7: Brady Mahler had three goals and an assist to lead Baldwin (7-2) in non-league. Logan Kirchner added two goals and Orthello Cook made five saves. Matteo Cameron stopped 10 shots for Glen Cove (0-8).

Syosset 15, Locust Valley 7: Brody Waxer scored eight goals to lead Syosset (6-4) in non-league. Dylan Stadler added two goals and two assists, and Adam Giovinco scored one goal with five assists. Charlie Dickman stopped 12 shots for Locust Valley (7-3).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sachem East 12, Bay Shore 11: Kayla Richter scored the winner on a free position shot with 12 seconds left in overtime to lead Sachem East (5-2) over Bay Shore (1-9) in Suffolk I. Richter finished with three goals and one assist. Isabella Dembinski had four goals, one assist and four draw controls.

Lindenhurst 14, Brentwood 6: Julia Stolba scored seven goals for Lindenhurst (3-7) in Suffolk I. Emma Burmeister added another four goals. Brentwood is 0-7.

Smithtown East 18, Whitman 9: Ava Arceri had seven goals and one assist and Jenna Soto had six goals and three assists to lead Smithtown East (7-2) in Suffolk I. Jenna Mehlinger added two goals and two assists and Grace McDonald had 14 saves for Smithtown East. Noelle Decker had one goal and two assists for Whitman (3-5).

Commack 13, Sachem North 10: Ashley Kolomechuk had seven goals to lead Commack (8-2) in Suffolk I. Liliana Pettit added three goals and two assists, and Olivia Bradley made seven saves. Mackenzie DelaRaba, Olannah Fikes and Sofia Zumbrunn each scored three goals for Sachem North (4-6).

Mineola 11, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 9: Elizabeth Kenney scored four goals in Nassau III. Mia Bella Love made 11 saves for Mineola (5-4). Gabriella Lacerenza scored five goals for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (2-8).

Roslyn 14, East Meadow 9: Gia Patane had six goals, two assists and four draw controls to lead Roslyn (8-1) in Nassau III. Casey Rhine had five goals, two assists and five draw controls. Dareen Abukoush made 13 saves. EastMeadow is 1-7.

Port Washington 13, Carle Place 10: Catherine Karman had six goals, two assists and eight draw controls to lead Port Washington (3-4) in Nassau II. Hayes Hassett made six saves. Megan Rice made 14 saves for Carle Place (1-6).

Division 11, Floral Park 9: Tara Castano scored three goals in Nassau III. Rebecca Petrellese and Emmanuela Giacomarra each had two goals and an assist and Juliana Reyes made 10 saves for Division (6-5). Emma Kline and Keri Birmingham each had two goals and two assists for Floral Park (3-6).

Bethpage 11, Calhoun 5: Mary Kate Nawrocki scored four goals and Emily Caputo stopped 10 shots to lead Bethpage (4-4) in Nassau II. Madison Traversa added one goal and two assists. Lainey Guzowski made five saves for Calhoun (5-3).

Friends Academy 19, Oyster Bay 6: Skylar Cohen had 10 goals and three assists in Nassau III. Paris Panagopoulos added seven goals and six assists for Friends Academy (6-3). Avery McCusker made six saves for Oyster Bay (5-4).

MacArthur 7, Hewlett 5: Ani Angelakis had three goals and an assist for MacArthur (6-4) in Nassau III. Hewlett is 4-6.