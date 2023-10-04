High school sports roundup

Tori Menzies intercepted the ball from Center Moriches defenders and scored the winning goal with two minutes left in the first overtime period to give Kings Park a 1-0 win over Center Moriches in Suffolk Division III girls soccer play on Tuesday. Alex Scott made five saves for Kings Park (8-2-1). Madison Trace made five saves for Center Moriches (7-2-2).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Kellenberg 2, Oceanside 1: Mia Claro scored twice to lead Kellenberg (6-1-2) in non-league. Bridget LaRosa made six saves and Mia Hennelly made five saves in the win.

FOOTBALL

Shoreham-Wading River 41, Port Jefferson 0: Liam Kershis ran for four touchdowns to lead Shoreham-Wading River (2-2) over Port Jefferson (2-2) in Suffolk IV on Monday. Kieran Clifford ran for a 70-yard touchdown and threw a 67-yard scoring pass to Mike Casey.

BOYS GOLF

Riverhead 9, Shelter Island 0: Mark Gajowski and Jaxson Hubbard each shot 1-under 35 and Griffin Sumwalt shot an even 36 to lead Riverhead (9-0) in Suffolk VII on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Smithtown East 7.5, Harborfields 1.5: Brendan Power shot a 2-under 34 on the front nine at Smithtown Landing to lead Smithtown East (5-2) in Suffolk III.

MONDAY’S GAMES

Sayville 8.5 East Islip 0.5: Tommy Trotta and Aiden Mesi both shot a 2-under 34 on the White Course at Timber Point Country Club for Sayville in Suffolk V. Brian Haselton shot a 1-under 35 and Ray Woolsey Shot an even 36 for Sayville (6-1). Joe Schiano shot a 2-under 34 for East Islip.

Half Hollow Hills East 9, Whitman 0: Rishi Talwar shot a 1-under 35 on the back nine of Bethpage Yellow to lead Half Hollow Hills East (4-1) in Suffolk II.

South Side 9, Freeport 0: Danny Daitch shot a 1-under 35 at the Merrick Road Park Golf Course to lead South Side (4-0) in Nassau V.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY’S GAMES

Sayville 3, Westhampton 0: Lily Coan recorded her 2,000th assist, according to coach Debbie Urso, in a 25-22, 25-17, 25-11 win for Sayville (9-1) in Suffolk V. Mia DeSimone had five blocks, Jessica Menze had six kills and Trinity Ricevuto had 13 kills and three aces.

Smithtown West 3, Eastport-South Manor 2: Taylor Marsh and Kamden Wheeler each had 15 kills to lead Smithtown West (6-2) to a 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 18-16 win in Suffolk IV. Erika Gehrling added 43 assists and two aces and Angie Savoretti had eight kills, six digs and three aces. Nicole Zarcone added 11 digs and an ace and Samantha Dufficy closed the match with two aces.

Calhoun 3, Bellmore JFK 2: Olivia Katz had 20 assists, seven kills, five digs and three aces to lead Calhoun (5-0) to a 25-23, 14-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11 win in Nassau II. Gianna Lucci had nine kills and 12 assists and Olivia Ruisi had eight kills, three digs and three blocks.

FIELD HOCKEY

Patchogue-Medford 1, West Islip 0: Rylee Wassmer scored in the second quarter off an assist from Mallory Rettig for Patchogue-Medford (8-3) in Suffolk I.

BOYS SOCCER

Harborfields 2, Amityville 1: Alex Braunstein scored the winning goal off a free kick with 3:04 remaining to lead Harborfields (6-2) in Suffolk VII. John Arango scored for Amityville (7-3-1).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Baldwin 2, East Meadow 1: Erik Ramos scored off an assist from William Zelaya with less than two minutes left in the second half for Baldwin (6-0-2) in Nassau AAA.