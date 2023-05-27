Long Island's top high school performers of the week

There has been plenty of postseason drama in the Long Island high school playoffs. Here are some of your top performers from timely goals, to touchdown passes, top notch pitching performances and perhaps the moment of the spring, when Calhoun’s Joey Goodman launched the ultimate hit in baseball, the walk-off grand slam for the win and advance into the Nassau Class A finals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ava Arceri, Smithtown East, M, Sr.: She had seven goals in a 12-8 win for No. 5 Smithtown East over top-seeded Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class A semifinals on Tuesday.

Julia Huxtable, Northport, A, Jr.: She scored five goals in a 12-7 win for No. 2 Northport over No. 3 Floyd in the Suffolk Class A semifinals on Tuesday.

Daniela Martini, North Shore, A, Sr.: She had five goals and three assists as No. 1 North Shore defeated No. 9 Plainedge in the Nassau Class C quarterfinals on Monday.

Delaney Radin, Long Beach, A, Sr.: She had five goals and five assists in a 17-5 win for No. 2 Long Beach over No. 3 Calhoun in the Nassau Class B semifinals on Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Will Bystrom, Friends Academy, M, Sr.: He scored four goals with an assist in a 12-5 win over Oyster Bay on Friday in the Nassau Class D semifinals.

Max Eynon, Port Washington, G, 8th: He made 12 saves to help the Vikings edge Massapequa, 8-7, in a Nassau Class A semifinal Thursday at Hofstra.

Jake Lewis, Calhoun, A, Sr.: He scored seven goals with three assists in a 13-3 win over MacArthur on Monday in the Nassau Class B quarterfinals.

Garrett Mangels, Smithtown East, M, Sr.: He scored two goals, including the winner with three minutes left to beat No. 1 Connetquot, 11-10, on Wednesday in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

Johnny Nawojchik, St. Dominic, G, So.: He had 12 saves in the Bayhawks' 12-8 victory at Kennedy Catholic Wednesday in the CHSAA Class A Intersectional final.

Landon Silverstein, St. Dominic, A, Jr.: He had four goals and one assist as the Bayhawks won the CHSAA Class A Intersectional title with a 12-8 win Wednesday at Kennedy Catholic.

Trevor Zappulla, Mattituck, M, Sr.: Zappulla started the week winning the 800-meter track race in 1:59.02 at the Suffolk Class C championship. He also had two assists to help lead Mattituck boys lacrosse to a Suffolk Class D championship over Babylon on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Joey Goodman, Calhoun, Jr.: He crushed a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk-it-off in a 6-5 win over Mepham to advance the Colts into the Nassau Class A finals.

Billy Kind, Seaford, P, Sr.: He fired a one-hitter and struck out seven in a 1-0 win over Wheatley to win the Nassau Class B title.

Andrew Lenski, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, C, Sr.: He went 2-for-3, including a three-run home run, in a 6-5 win over Farmingdale to advance to the Nassau Class AA finals.

Daniel Madsen, Babylon, P, Sr.: He pitched a complete game and struck out five in eight innings as the Panthers beat Center Moriches, 6-5, to capture the Suffolk Class B title. He also hit the tying triple in the seventh to force extra innings.

Sebastian Velasquez, Holy Trinity, P, Sr.: He threw 6 2/3 innings of one-hit no run ball in a 1-0 win over top-seeded St. Anthony’s to send the Titans into the winner’s bracket playoff final. He struck out seven.

SOFTBALL

Gabby Amicizia, Smithtown East, P, Sr.: She pitched a shutout with eight strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Smithtown West on Monday. Amicizia struck out three in another shutout on Wednesday, as Smithtown East took a 4-0 win over Riverhead to advance to the Suffolk Class AA final.

Emily Brown, Clarke, P, Sr.: She struck out 11 and hit a home run in Clarke’s 3-0 win over Wantagh in Game 1 of the Nassau Class A semifinals on Monday. She struck out nine and allowed one run in Clarke’s 9-1 win in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Mila Fiordalisi, St. Anthony’s, P, Jr.: She pitched six perfect innings in an 8-0 win over Kellenberg on Monday. She struck out nine in a two-hitter to help St. Anthony’s to its sixth straight CHSAA title with a 5-0 win over Kellenberg on Tuesday.

Alison Predmore, Syosset, 1B, Soph.: She went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBIs in Syosset’s 13-0 win over top-seeded East Meadow in Game 3 of the Nassau Class AA semifinals on Thursday.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Jahniya McCreary, Half Hollow Hills, RB, Sr.: She scored four touchdowns, including three in the first half, in a 31-14 win over Patchogue-Medford to capture the Suffolk flag football title.

Jennifer Canarutto, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, QB, So: She threw for a touchdown to Lara Glasser and added the extra-point toss to Rachel Ganz lead her team in a 7-6 win over MacArthur to claim the Nassau flag football crown.