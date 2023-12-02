Long Island high school sports roundup

Jane Atkinson hit the winning shot with 6.1 seconds left to lead Westhampton to a 54-52 win over Longwood in non-league girls basketball on Friday. Kate Sweet scored 21 points and had six steals, Sandra Clarke added 16 points and seven assists and Chloe Blowes grabbed 15 rebounds. Giselle Harris scored 17 points for Longwood.

Deer Park 39, Miller Place 26: Savannah Singleton scored 14 points and Jamirah Jones added 10 points to lead Deer Park in non-league. Ava Zicharelli and Julie Orenzo each scored eight points for Miller Place.

BOYS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Mepham 54, Herricks 52: Owen Heller drove and scored on a layup with under a minute left for Mepham (3-0) at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Hicksville. Kieran Kehoe scored 21 points and Heller finished with 15 points. Stevie Aulicino and Aziz Kamran each scored 16 points for Herricks (1-1).

Sachem East 74, Islip 69: Gino Capuano had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists and made two free throws late in the second overtime to lead Sachem East in non-league. Carmine Jaconi added 15 points and hit a tying buzzer-beating floater at the end of the first overtime. Devon Carter had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Islip.

BOYS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Deer Park 25, Copiague 8: Vinny Petrillo rolled a perfect 300 game as part of a 717 series to lead Deer Park in Suffolk I.

North Babylon 30, West Babylon 3: Joe Scala bowled a 235 and a 225 to lead North Babylon in Suffolk I. Chris Mattina bowled a 235 in his second game.

East Islip 21, Smithtown 12: Brenden Muller bowled a 718 series and Matt Sundberg a 649 series to lead East Islip in Suffolk III.