High school sports roundup: Seven Long Islanders nominated for McDonald's All-American Games; plus basketball, wrestling and bowling scores

Seven Long Island high school basketball seniors were among the 805 nominees to play in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Games on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it was announced on Wednesday.

Four Long Island Lutheran boys were nominated: 6-5 guard Kiyan Anthony, 6-foot guard Nigel James, 6-3 guard Kayden Mingo and 7-1 center Nico Onyekwere.

Two St. Mary’s players — 5-9 guard Sofia Kammas and 5-6 guard Sky Priester — and 5-9 guard Payton Dulin of Baldwin were nominated on the girls side.

The top 24 boys and 24 girls will be revealed later this month.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Syosset 62, Port Washington 52: Thomas Martelli scored 15 points on five three-pointers to lead Syosset (7-7) in non-league. James Romanello added 12 points. Izaias Clemmons led Port Washington (10-3) with 14 points.

Deer Park 55, Bellport 42: Damien Scott had 20 points and DiMaunte Gardner had 19 points to lead Deer Park (6-6) in Suffolk IV. Jordan Battist had 18 points for Bellport (8-3).

Miller Place 63, Shoreham-Wading River 48: Dylan Riegel scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half and Ryan Khezri had 20 points, including 13 in the first half, to lead Miller Place (9-5) in Suffolk VI. Mike Biondi had eight points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals. Tyler Lievre led Shoreham-Wading River (8-6) with 13 points.

Sayville 77, Glenn 53: Braeden Skelly had 24 points and added five assists to lead Sayville (6-6) in Suffolk VI. Logan Maha had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. Mike Carmody had 11 points and seven assists. Joey Mammolito had nine points for Glenn (8-5).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

St. Anthony’s 68, Holy Trinity 64: Steve Aulicino hit a three-pointer with 46 seconds left to lead St. Anthony’s (11-2) in CHSAA. Aulicino finished with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists. Kevin Moore’s two free throws with two seconds remaining sealed the win. Moore added 13 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Connor Mannix had 22 points and six rebounds. Tristan Thomas led Holy Trinity (5-4) with 23 points.

St. Dominic 83, Chaminade 63: Melo Mojeed scored 25 points and Brandon Torres scored 20 to lead St. Dominic (11-3) in CHSAA. Christian Thomas had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Adam Jerome added six points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Gunther scored 25 points and Kyle Dillon added 18 for Chaminade (8-4).

Knox 80, Portledge 78: Mason Camacho drew an offensive foul with 13.6 seconds left to force a turnover, preserve a three-point lead and help secure the win for Knox (7-6) in PSAA. Ahmad Giles had 23 points and 10 assists. Dell Mance had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Derek Flummer added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jayden Cole scored 21 points and Carter Abrahams added 18 for Portledge (2-10).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Smithtown West 44, East Islip 39: Kate Braun had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Smithtown West (10-2) in Suffolk IV. Alyssa Lorefice added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Ella Tantillo and Lauren Glynn each had nine points for East Islip (7-5).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Uniondale 39, Oceanside 37: Shy’Ann Talmadge posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Uniondale (4-6) in Nassau AAA-I. Zahara Saintyl had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and six blocks. Ella Murray scored 12 points to lead Oceanside (2-7).

North Shore 57, Locust Valley 25: Sofia Della Ratta had her second triple-double of the season with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and five assists to lead North Shore (9-4) in non-league. Alexandra Basile had nine points, eight steals and six assists. Grace McDonald scored 15 points for Locust Valley (5-7).

BOYS WRESTLING

Patchogue-Medford 59, Riverhead 11: Mason Jacobellis pinned John LaCorte in 3:13 at 124 pounds to lead Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk I. Ryan Gallelli pinned Kamel Coaxum in 3:19 at 138 pounds.

Connetquot 33, Lindenhurst 29: Ethan Hauser pinned Jacob Kmiotek in 1:43 at 108 pounds to lead Connetquot in Suffolk II.

Mount Sinai 36, Westhampton 31: Nick Pramataris pinned Pablo Velez Jr. in 4:39 at 285 pounds to lead Mt. Sinai in non-league. Colton Bausenwein pinned Anthony Cabrera in 58 seconds at 131 pounds.

BOYS BOWLING

Sewanhaka District 11, Great Neck North 0: Luca Hochheifer rolled a 624 series with a high game of 224 to lead Sewanhaka District (12-0) in Nassau I.

GIRLS BOWLING

Seaford 11, MacArthur 0: Megan Reder rolled a high game of 237 in a 641 series to lead Seaford (13-0) in Nassau VII. Kaylee Craft rolled a high game of 183 in a 546 series.