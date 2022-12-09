HS roundup: Mike Catalano lifts Connetquot boys baketball to last-second victory

Mike Catalano’s three-pointer at the buzzer lifted Connetquot over Shoreham-Wading River, 58-57, in non-league boys basketball Wednesday.

Catalano led all scorers with 21 points. Peter Pinero scored 13 points, including two free throws that tied the score at 55 with 30 seconds left. But Tim Manzello’s basket with five seconds left gave the Wildcats a 57-55 lead. Tyler Moore scored eight points for Connetquot (1-1).

Centereach 44, Hauppauge 41: Tim McCarthy led Centereach with 13 points, including two free throws in overtime that sealed the non-league win. Riddick Drab had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Will Kiernan had nine points.

Harborfields 50, Floyd 47: Pete Johnston’s basket with 30 seconds left led Harborfields (4-0) in non-league. Marcus Wynter scored 26 points and Ethan Appolon added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

East Rockaway 51, Oceanside 42: Maya Motherway scored five of her 15 points in the first minute of overtime to spark East Rockaway in non-league. Emma Poland had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 blocks. Sophia Tizio added 13 points for East Rockaway (1-4). Oceanside’s Brianna Armenta led all scorers with 21 points.

East Islip 42, Ward Melville 37: Sara Simonetti had 27 points, including five three-pointers, and five steals to lead East Islip (2-0) in non-league. Kaelyn Gordon added 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Julia Greek scored 14 points for Ward Melville.

WRESTLING

Patchogue-Medford 43, Sachem

North 28: Jason Duchimaza pinned Joseph Marotta in 3:15 at 138 pounds and Nicholas Elliot pinned Michael Schnyer in 3:29 at 145 pounds.

Roosevelt 48, Wheatley 24: Christian Robinson pinned Daniel Haroon in 25 seconds at 285 pounds and Joshua Cruz pinned Aiden Zavlunov in 20 seconds at 126.