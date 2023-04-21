School team names with 'any connection' to Native American people must change, state says

Schools with team names such as Warriors, Chiefs, Braves and Thunderbirds will have to change the name, according to David Frank, an assistant commissioner with the state Department of Education who on Friday provided the clearest guidance yet in how the state's new policy banning Native American mascots will play out.

The state Board of Regents passed a ban on the use of Native American mascots, team names and imagery at public schools on Tuesday. Many Long Island administrators were left confused about which team names would be affected.

"The department’s position on this is clear," Frank said. "If any team, mascots, logos or names have any connection to indigenous nations or peoples, either at the present time or in the past, they need to change their team name."

Frank said the new state rule will not allow team names that have “any vestiges” to Native American imagery, even if districts remove the indigenous imagery that goes with them. This also applies to schools that phased out their indigenous imagery before the rule was passed at a Board of Regents meeting earlier this week, such as the Amityville Warriors, and schools with less immediate, overt ties to Native American imagery, like the Connetquot and Half Hollow Hills East Thunderbirds.

“Although some imagery and other aspects of the connection between the team name and indigenous nations or individuals may have changed, the connection, connotations and, importantly, the history of those practices remain with the use of names like that,” Frank said. “Yes, those team names do need to change.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition to Amityville, Connetquot and Hills East, the directive will affect the Comsewogue, Wyandanch and Wantagh Warriors; Syosset Braves; Massapequa Chiefs; the Brentwood, Manhasset and Sewanhaka Indians; the East Islip Redmen, and the Sachem Flaming Arrows, which includes both their East and North high schools. It is less likely to include the Plainedge, Center Moriches and Freeport Red Devils, whose mascots have historically been devils. Devils sometimes have been historically used as a pejorative toward Native Americans.

Schools whose “Warrior” nickname never had indigenous ties, like the upstate Chenango Valley Warriors, who use an ancient Greek figure as a mascot, will not have to make a change, Frank said. No “Warriors” school on Long Island falls under this category.

Wantagh said this week it wanted to explore retaining its name while removing its Indian-head mascot, while Massapequa said the Board of Regents “is overextending its reach and removing our local control,” and that the name honors the town’s native history.

Asked about districts that don't comply, Frank said, "We don't want to focus on the punitive side of things. We're hopeful that the vast majority of schools and districts, as we've already seen across the state ... are already engaged in these processes [of change].

"No one wants to get to those penalties," he added, "and I'm confident that educators across New York State will see the effects these vestiges of the past are having on indigenous peoples in the modern day and make those changes."

Massapequa’s Board of Education said in a statement this week that the Board of Regents “is overextending its reach and removing our local control,” and that the name honors the town’s native history.

"They should talk to the indigenous peoples of Long Island and see what impact it has on them," Frank said of the Massapequa response.

The decision on Thunderbirds, which is a creature of indigenous myth, does have precedent, with Colorado including them in a similar statewide ban that went into effect in 2021.

Schools have until the end of this school year to make a commitment, via resolution, to change their team names and mascots. They will then have until the end of the 2024-25 school year to change things like turf fields, uniforms, scoreboards and other signage on school grounds. Those who do not comply will risk losing state aid, and school officers losing their jobs, though the commissioner may grant an extension if “a good-faith effort is being showed.”

“We went and spoke to indigenous students,” Frank said. “Hearing the pain and the shame that these students have when they’re playing against the ‘Indians’ or the ‘Warriors’ with an antiquated and, quite frankly, inaccurate depiction of Native Americans that live in New York, even in the past or the present — they felt like they weren’t part of our larger society, that they weren’t able to reach their full potential.”