High school roundup: Boys and girls basketball, boys bowling and gymnastics

Romeo Soriano hit six three-pointers before adding two free throws with 12 seconds left for East Islip boys basketball in its 46-40 road win Friday in Suffolk IV. John Talt added 11 points and 10 rebounds for East Islip (11-3). Jovan Brewster scored 13 points for West Islip (5-10).

THURSDAY’S GAME

Calhoun 57, Garden City 54: Riley Bhunut had 18 points and hit a clutch three-pointer with two minutes left in overtime to lead Calhoun (5-7) in Nassau V. Ashton Pierre-Charles scored 15 points. Noah Lau scored 21 points for Garden City (11-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenn 34, Islip 31: Riley Szokoli hit two free throws with 12 seconds left to ice the game for Glenn (5-9) in Suffolk VI. She finished with 10 points, with Molly Brignati leading the Knights with 11 points. Abigail Dieumegard led all scorers with 14 points for Islip (7-6).

East Islip 46, West Islip 36: Anna Kohloff scored a career-high 15 points with four three-pointers for East Islip (8-5) in Suffolk IV. Ella Tantillo added 11 points. Emily McIntee had five steals and four points. Seventh-grader Pia Smaldone had nine points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Courtney Xippolitos led West Islip (6-7) with 16 points.

Smithtown West 41, West Babylon 38: Kate Braun led Smithtown West with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a Suffolk IV win. Alyssa Lorefice added 11 points. Bella Marciano played strong defense off the bench along with her seven points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer before halftime to put Smithtown West (11-2) within one. Ava Dockery scored 15 points for West Babylon (7-5).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

North Babylon 63, Huntington 54: Jasmine McKay scored 29 points and had nine steals to lead North Babylon (9-4) to a Suffolk III overtime win. Molly Oak added 10 points, including a layup with 14 seconds left that forced overtime. Lauren Donaghy scored 26 points for Huntington (10-5).

Long Beach 53, Jericho 49: Delaney Chernoff hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 27 seconds left for Long Beach (3-9) in Nassau AA-I. Reagan McCarthy made a free throw with four seconds left to seal the win. Brianna Bothell led the Marines with 16 points. Sadie Krangle led all scorers with 24 points for Jericho (8-5).

East Meadow 47, MacArthur 38: Kate Barnett scored all 12 of her points from deep in the fourth quarter in Nassau AA-I. She helped the Jets outscore the Generals 22-7 in the fourth quarter. Allie Twible added 12 points for East Meadow (8-6). Gabrielle Nicolini had 10 points for MacArthur (11-3).

Bethpage 66, Hewlett 54: Kate Cusack had 26 points and 17 rebounds for Bethpage (3-11) in Nassau AA-III. Lily Pfeffer added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kayla Owens had 32 points for Hewlett (9-4).

New Hyde Park 49, Sewanhaka 44: Sarah Minelli hit a three-pointer with 3:23 left in the game to give New Hyde Park (8-5) its first lead since the first quarter in a Nassau AA-II comeback win. Ava Orbon led all scorers with 22 points. Aniya Marriot had 18 points for Sewanhaka (5-9).

BOYS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S MATCH

Whitman 27, West Islip 9: Chris Rinaldi led all bowlers with a 761 series and teammate Nathan Lublin added a career-high 705 series for Whitman (6-5) in Suffolk I. Aiden Gargiulo rolled a 636 series for West Islip (5-7).

GYMNASTICS

THURSDAY’S MEET

South Side 162.6, Port Washington 162.4: Mia DiSalvo took first place on floor with a 9.05, Sofia Rosa finished first on vault with an 8.4 and Ava Jewett finished first on bars with an 8.45 for South Side in Nassau I. Molly Garfinkle took first on beam with an 8.7 for Port Washington.