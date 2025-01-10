High school basketball and bowling roundup

Mepham’s Makayla Daube set a single-game program scoring record with 34 points in a 54-40 victory over Herricks in non-conference girls basketball on Thursday. Daube surpassed 32-point performances by Julia Rawlinson, Kristen O’Brien and Alex Leung and her own, according to coach Jim Mulvey.

Daube added 18 rebounds and Sierra Barbosa and Sophia Beck added eight points each for Mepham (7-3). Ridima Sethi scored 14 points for Herricks (8-3).

Ward Melville 41, Sachem East 35: Jaclyn Engel had 14 points, seven steals and four assists for Ward Melville (5-7) in Suffolk II. Julia Dank had 11 points, Addison Scott had eight points and 19 rebounds, and Jenna Greek had six points and 16 rebounds.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Division 52, Elmont 50: Emma Robins had 22 points and Alice Beckett had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks to lead Division (8-3) in Nassau AA-III. Kaitlyn Paulino scored 21 points for Elmont (6-4).

Sewanhaka 42, Calhoun 40: Janiya Grant had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Aniya Marriott scored 15 points to lead Sewanhaka (5-6) in Nassau AA-II.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lauren Rosario scored 14 points for Calhoun (4-7).

Mattituck 37, Center Moriches 36: Rhianna Lutz made the winning layup off an inbound pass from Claire McKenzie with 3.9 seconds left for Mattituck (5-5) in Suffolk VII. Riley Corrigan had 12 points and eight rebounds. Claire McKenzie scored 10 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Great Neck South 73, Baldwin 67: Conrad Xu scored nine of his 15 points in double overtime to lead Great Neck South (10-0) in Nassau III. Xu forced overtime by hitting the tying three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation. Jesse Roggendorf scored 24 points, John Roggendorf had 16 points and Edwin Serpas had 14 points. Gabe Phillips scored 22 points and Chase Timberlake had 19 points for Baldwin (5-4).

Division 70, Glen Cove 57: Jack Lanyo scored 22 points and Isaiah Faton had 21 points, 11 assists and six rebounds to lead Division (4-7) in Nassau IV. Zain Faisal added 13 points and 15 rebounds. Mark Reeves scored 25 points and Pete Satchell had 16 points for Glen Cove (2-9).

Sewanhaka 44, Calhoum 39: Nehemy Fresnel had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead Sewanhaka (8-2).

Riley Bhunut had 14 points for Calhoun (2-7).

Island Trees 59, Wheatley 54: Richie Montalvo scored 22 points and Iben Angud had 20 for Island Trees (3-8) in Nassau VII. Elias Habib, Aadi Patel and Timothy Song scored 12 points apiece for Wheatley (3-8).

Amityville 64, Hauppauge 61: Taki Mason scored 16 points and made a free throw with 10.4 seconds remaining to put Amityville (6-4) ahead by three points in Suffolk V.

Amir Dickerson had 15 points, Wes Flythe added 12 and Jordan Hines scored nine of his 11 points in the second half. Amityville trailed 32-20 at the half but outscored Hauppauge 44-29 in the second half. Tucker Brown had 26 points for Hauppauge (3-8).

GIRLS BOWLING

East Meadow 8, Mepham 3: Amanda Morris had a 237 in the second game of a 635 series for East Meadow (9-1) in Nassau IV.

Longwood 25, Bellport 15: Kaylee Dwyer had a 245 in the first game of a 714 series to lead Longwood (7-0) in Suffolk I. Jolie Penney rolled a 248 in the first gameof a 688 series.

BOYS BOWLING

Smithtown 24, Northport 12: Aidan Jacino rolled a 269 in the third game of a 680 series to lead Smithtown (7-1) in Suffolk III.

East Islip 28, Islip 7: Andrew Jacobsen led East Islip (9-1) with a 696 series in Suffolk III. Brenden Muller had a 670 series, Gregg Stephens added a 651 series.

Eastport-South Manor 33, Connetquot 3: Jacob Lerit bowled a 677 series and Logan Silbert added a 672 series to lead Eastport-South Manor (8-0) in Suffolk II.