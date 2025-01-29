High school roundup: Sofia Vasselman's 36 points lift Commack; plus more basketball, bowling, wrestling and gymnastics scores

Sofia Vasselman scored a career-high 36 points to lead Commack to a 52-48 win over Lindenhurst in Suffolk II girls basketball on Tuesday. Mia McBrien had seven points and Gianna Solch added six points for Commack (13-4). Emma Burmeister had 19 points for Lindenhurst (10-5).

Centereach 54, Deer Park 44: Delaney Walters had 25 points and made five three-pointers to lead Centereach (14-2) in Suffolk IV. Hayley Torres had 11 points and Madelyn Madrigal had nine points. Jamirah Jones had 20 points for Deer Park (1-15).

Glenn 51, Miller Place 34: Riley Szokoli had 16 points, Molly Brignati had 15 and Maya Weinerman added 13 points to lead Glenn (6-10) in Suffolk VI. Ava Zicchinelli had 12 points for Miller Place (2-15).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Bay Shore 52, Sachem East 43: Shani Clark had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks to lead Bay Shore (10-7) in Suffolk II. Emily Ehlers had nine points on three three-pointers as Bay Shore clinched a playoff berth. Aubree Ellis led Sachem East (5-11) with 14 points.

Elmont 57, Manhasset 54: Charlotte Hines had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Elmont (9-6) in Nassau AAA-III. Kaitlyn Paulino added 12 points. Harper Lambert scored 17 points and Danielle Perfetto had 14 points for Manhasset (9-7).

MacArthur 67, Long Beach 45: Meaghan Campbell had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead MacArthur (13-3) in Nassau AA-I. Gabby Nicolini added 21 points and Ysabelle Perillo had eight points. Jordan Soriano had 13 points for Long Beach (5-10).

Sewanhaka 53, Carey 46: Aniya Marriott had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Sewanhaka (7-9) in Nassau AA-II. Alexi Stewart added 15 points and Janiya Grant had nine points, 16 rebounds, and seven blocks. Leila Paz scored 17 points for Carey (9-7).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Island Trees 69, Seaford 63: Iben Angud had 33 points to lead Island Trees (5-11) in Nassau A-VII. Richie Montalvo had 16 points and Nick Derencin added 12 points. Justin Betz had 16 points for Seaford (6-9).

Smithtown West 67, Bellport 59: Michael Casicone had 21 points, seven assists and nine rebounds to lead Smithtown West (12-4) in Suffolk IV. John Giotis added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Tim Bannell scored 19 points. Sean Glynn had 19 points for Bellport (11-5).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Great Neck South 72, Valley Stream Central 61: Jesse Roggendorf scored 46 points, made eight three-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Great Neck South (16-0) in Nassau AA-III. His twin brother, John, added 16 points. Sean O’Neil had 18 points for Valley Stream Central (11-5).

Kellenberg 58, St. John the Baptist 55: Stephen Kiernan scored 19 points and hit four three-pointers to lead Kellenberg (12-7) in CHSAA. Marcus Lambright scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter and Jack Geoghan had nine points. Jayden Miller scored 20 points and Tony Etkins added 19 for St. John the Baptist (6-11).

BOYS BOWLING

Eastport-South Manor 25, Sayville 11: Jacob Lerit bowled a high game of 259 in a 723 series to lead Eastport-South Manor (13-0) in Suffolk II. Vincenzo Boccabella bowled a high game of 220 in a 616 series. Alex Clark rolled high game of265 in a 684 series for Sayville (2-11).

Smithtown 32, Central Islip 4: Jeremy Holcomb rolled a 249 in Game 2 of a 741 series and Austin Garcia rolled 234 in Game 2 to lead Smithtown (9-2) in Suffolk III.

North Babylon 31, Copiague 5: Nick Vuono bowled a 246 in Game 2 of a 706 series and Chris Nieves added a high game of 223 to lead North Babylon (14-1) in Suffolk I. Mike Santos had a high game of 238 for Copiague (6-9).

GIRLS BOWLING

East Islip 40, Bay Shore 0: Brooke Andresen shot a high game of 268 in a 670 series to lead East Islip (10-0) in Suffolk II. Meeya Leaderman added a 659 series, and Dakota Collins had a 619 series.

Comsewogue 34, Eastport-South Manor 6: Izzy Grillo bowled a 235 in Game 3 of a 606 series to lead Comsewogue (9-2) in Suffolk I.

WRESTLING

Chaminade 61, St. John the Baptist 12: Nate O’Sullivan pinned Jack Dunne in 3:26 at 116 pounds to lead Chaminade in CHSAA. Brendon Katimbang pinned Jake Morales in 2:09 at 145 pounds and Mike Atteritano pinned John Kornahrens in 3:51 at 152 pounds.

GYMNASTICS

MONDAY’S MEET

Bethpage 164.1, Oceanside 154.8: Gabby Kilmetis won the all-around (33.7) and bars (8.5) to lead Bethpage (2-7) in Nassau I. Alina Richer took first on beam with an 8.7. Sophia Loscalzo took second in the all-around with a 31.25 and won vault with a 7.95 for Oceanside (1-4). Adriana Auleta took first on floor with a 9.2.