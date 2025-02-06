High school sports roundup: Basketball, fencing and gymnastics

Savannah Pantry had 18 points, 22 rebounds, four steals and three blocks to lead Floyd to a 44-22 win over Sachem North in non-league girls basketball on Wednesday. Taleah Coppola had 10 points, four rebounds, six assists and five steals and Milania Farrow added eight points for Floyd (10-10). Kylie DiMenna had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Sachem North (4-16).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

North Babylon 55, Copiague 37: Jasmine McKay had 24 points and seven steals to help North Babylon (14-4) clinch the Suffolk III title. Olivia Rush added nine points and six rebounds and Dakota Rivers had eight points and five steals. Janiya Morris scored 12 points for Copiague (7-12).

Amityville 43, Eastport-South Manor 31: Alana Henry had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead Amityville (7-12) in Suffolk V. Natalia Baptiste scored 12 points and Aaliyah Jones had nine points on three three-pointers. Victoria Gambino scored 13 points for Eastport-South Manor (6-12).

Carle Place 42, Wheatley 30: Ava Gomes had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Madison Reedy added 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Carle Place (7-11) in Nassau AB-III. Isabella Roman scored eight points and Alexa Misfud had seven points. Mackenzie Sparacia led Wheatley (6-11) with nine points.

Lynbrook 84, Valley Stream North 56: Sophia Dwyer had 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Lynbrook (16-2) in Nassau A-I. Kaitlyn Benedict added 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Cate Jennings had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Celeste Lyle scored 21 points for Valley Stream North (10-7).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Commack 59, Connetquot 46: Ryan Curcio scored 15 points to lead Commack (10-9) in Suffolk II. James Pagano added nine points and seven assists. Carson Turissini scored 19 points for Connetquot (3-16).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Port Jefferson 50, Pierson 48: Dan Rose hit the winning three-pointer with five seconds left to lead Port Jefferson (6-12) in Suffolk VII. Ryan Sommerstad had 14 points and 15 rebounds. Joel Mather scored 19 points for Pierson (1-18).

Amityville 76, Eastport-South Manor 74: DaJon Clinton scored six of his 16 points in the second overtime period, including a free throw with 10.7 seconds left, to give Amityville (13-5) a two-point lead in Suffolk V. Eastport-South Manor missed a shot at the buzzer to end the game. Amir Dickerson had 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Allan Dodson-Isabell added 14 points, including four three-pointers, for Amityville. Brady McGowan had 35 points for Eastport-South Manor (7-12).

Whitman 74, Riverhead 61: Jack Bell scored 24 points to help Whitman (12-7) clinch a playoff berth with a Suffolk I win. Jack David scored 17 points (three three-pointers) and A.J. Aloisi added 16 points (four three-pointers). Deshawn Watkins had 18 points and Liam Lennon added 13 points for Riverhead (10-9).

Malverne 59, North Shore 58: Lorenzo Maione had 10 points and seven assists and made the winning three-pointer with six seconds left to lead Malverne (11-7) in Nassau A-VII. Shane Lee had 11 points and Tristian Inswood added 10 points. Chase Goldenberg had 18 points and Damon Merazzi scored 17 points for North Shore (13-5).

BOYS FENCING

TUESDAY’S MEET

Half Hollow Hills 14, Centereach/Longwood/SWR 13: Jerry Wu won the deciding bout in epee to lead No. 1 Half Hollow Hills over No. 5 Centereach/Longwood/SWR in the semifinals of the Suffolk playoffs. Elias Alafifi, Arjun Airen and Alan Yu each had two wins in foil. Dan Lin and Jerry Wu each had two wins in epee. Half Hollow Hills (14-0) will face No. 2 Newfield in the final at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Centereach. Centereach/Longwood/SWR finished 7-7.

GIRLS FENCING

TUESDAY’S MEET

Jericho 14, Oyster Bay 9: Ashka Shah went undefeated in foil and defeated two-time reigning foil champion Gabriella Sherlock to lead No. 3 Jericho over No. 6 Oyster Bay in the Nassau quarterfinals. Chloe Hu went undefeated in epee. Jericho (10-0) will face No. 2 Herricks in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Manhasset. Oyster Bay finished 4-4.

GYMNASTICS

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 174.35, Long Beach 156.35: Marisa Schlossman placed first in the all-around with a 36.25 and on floor with a 9.45 to lead Plainview-Old Bethpage (11-0) in Nassau I. Schlossman also placed first on bars (9.4) and second on vault (8.4). Brooke Spero placed first on vault (8.55), Jojo Casvikes took first on beam (9.35), Sofia Rosamilia placed second on bars (8.7) and Cali Yu took second on beam (9.2) and floor (9.25). Zoey Todd placed second in the all-around with a 33.5 and took third on vault (8.3) for Long Beach (1-4).