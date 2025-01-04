High school roundup: Baskeball, wrestling, bowling

Eyan Valadez scored 33 points as Friends Academy overcame an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit in a 75-71 overtime win over Long Beach in non-league boys basketball Friday. Chase O’Brien had 17 points and James Tsunis had 11 points for the Quakers (4-4).

Jamar Burns had 20 points for Long Beach (3-6). Matt Hayes added 18 points and Brody Schuh scored 12.

Miller Place 59, Center Moriches 54: Dylan Riegel had 19 points and five assists to lead Miller Place (7-4) in non-league. Ryan Khezri scored 17 points and added four assists and Matt Cirrito had seven points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Smith and Allan Whitty each scored 12 points for Center Moriches (4-6).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Great Neck South 43, Port Washington 38: Jesse Roggendorf scored 21 points and his brother John added 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Great Neck South (8-0) in non-league. Cole Reyes had 16 points for Port Washington (8-1).

Sachem East 75, Centereach 71: AJ Vurchio made six three-pointers and scored 39 points to lead Sachem East (5-4) in non-league. Danny Kozlowski added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Haniel Merejo hit seven three-pointers and scored 28 points and Michael Edmond added 14 points for Centereach (0-7).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harborfields 47, Deer Park 35: Bridget Hickey scored 18 points and Maddie Michalopoulos added 13 points for Harborfields (5-5) in non-league. Jamirah Jones scored 17 points for Deer Park (0-8).

Rocky Point 48, Port Jefferson 30: Giuliana Tocci had 15 points and four steals and Kylie Lamoureux had 14 points and six steals to lead Rocky Point (4-5) in non-league. Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich had 11 points for Port Jefferson (2-6).

Shoreham-Wading River 60, Patchogue-Medford 40: Grayce Kitchen scored 13 points to lead SWR (9-0) in non-league. Kady Keegan added 12 points and Leslie Jablonski had 11 points. Mackenzie Hughes scored eight points for Patchogue-Medford (3-8).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Malverne 47, Wheatley 32: Nevaeh Lopez scored 19 points and Ty’Zanae Reed had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Malverne (8-2) in non-league. Hazel Whitfield added 11 points and five rebounds. Georgiana Almiroudis had eight points for Wheatley (3-4).

WRESTLING

Sewanhaka East 60, Sewanhaka West 11: Ryan Persaud pinned Ainsley Guerrier in 3:15 at 190 pounds and Justin DePietro pinned Kirkley Grant in 3:36 at 215 pounds to lead Sewanhaka East in Nassau I-A.

GIRLS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S GAME

East Meadow 11, Uniondale 0: Amanda Morris bowled 229 in Game 1 of a 639 series for East Meadow (7-1) in Nassau IV.