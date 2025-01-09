HIgh school roundup: Boys and girls basketball, boys bowling, gymnastics and girls fencing

Jack Vafeas scored 19 points to lead Half Hollow Hills West to a 78-70 victory over East Hampton in Suffolk V boys basketball on Wednesday. Ethan Saintjean scored 14 points. Vince Corso scored 13 points and Anderson McMorris scored 12 for Hills West (8-3). Toby Foster had a game-high 30 points for East Hampton (5-4).

Bayport-Blue Point 82, Pierson 51: Dylan Craig had a triple-double with 28 points, 13 assists, and 10 steals to lead Bayport-Blue Point (9-2) in Suffolk VII. Cormac Love scored 18 points. Evan Waldbauer had 12 points and nine rebounds. Orion Aubry scored 15 points for Pierson (0-12).

Floyd 71, Riverhead 39: Dahmarion Moses had 21 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks to lead Floyd (8-3). Jawuan Smith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks and Jermaine King had 10 points and eight assists. Deshawn Watkins had 21 points for Riverhead (6-6).

Half Hollow Hills East 81, Copiague 69: Skyler Ellis had 20 points and five rebounds to lead Hills East (9-2) in Suffolk III. Sunjay Sharma had 15 points and five rebounds. King Moore had 15 points for Copiague (3-8).

Elmont 62, Clarke 40: Nassir Edwards scored 16 points to lead Elmont (8-3) in Nassau V. Jayden Johnson and Ebubenna Nwabudu each scored 13 points. Christian Destine scored 17 points and Luke Riccio-McAniff scored 13 for Clarke (2-9).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Babylon 58, Smithtown East 46: Jasmine McKay had 28 points and seven steals to lead North Babylon (7-4) in Suffolk III. Malia Coakley added 15 points. Ava Giordano scored 14 points for Smithtown East (5-6).

Brentwood 54, Whitman 46: Jada Hood had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Brentwood (10-2) in Suffolk I. Angelina Almonacy scored 17 points. Angela Williams grabbed 14 rebounds. Madi Richter scored 16 points for Whitman (9-2).

Hauppauge 64, Amityville 39: Alexa Fortune scored 27 points to lead Hauppauge (6-3) in Suffolk V. Gabby Cane scored 18 points. Kate Oliveto had seven points and 11 rebounds. Natalia Babtiste scored 14 points for Amityville (3-9).

Smithtown Christian 43, Port Jefferson 34: Annalyn Loiacono scored 20 points to lead Smithtown Christian (3-3) in Suffolk VII. Isabella James added 10 points.Addison Tuttle scored nine points and hit two threes for Port Jefferson (3-7).

BOYS BOWLING

Sewanhaka District 11, Manhasset 0: Joshua Agliam rolled a high game of 258 in a 700 series to lead Sewanhaka District (9-0) in Nassau I.

Smithtown 24, Harborfields 12: Aidan Jacino bowled a 252 in Game 1 of a 745 series to lead Smithtown (6-1) in Suffolk III. Aidan Feulner bowled a 243 in his third game. Jonathan Miller bowled a high game of 210.

East Islip 32, Hauppauge 4: Andrew Jacobsen rolled a high game of 266 in a 703 series to lead East Islip (8-1) in Suffolk III. Brenden Muller rolled a 683 series and Greggory Stephens bowled a 639 series.

Deer Park 27, Lindenhurst 9: Brody Alfieri had a high game of 235 in a 525 series to lead Deer Park (1-3) in Suffolk I. Joe Inzirillo had a high game of 211 with a 568 series for Lindenhurst (0-4).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Half Hollow Hills 23, West Islip 13: Frankie Caramanica rolled a 299 in a 706 series to lead Hills (5-3) in Suffolk I. Max Drehwing rolled a 644 series.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Hicksville 152.15, Hewlett 125.2: Alyssa Todaro won the all-around, vault, bars, beam and floor to lead Hicksville in Nassau I. Adriana White finished second on beam. Mila Profiloski of Hewlett finished second on vault, bars and floor for Hewlett.

GIRLS FENCING

Jericho 25, Oyster Bay 2: Ashka Shah, Michelle Liu, Lily Liang, Joanna Kwak, and Kate Kim went undefeated in foil to lead Jericho (7-0) in Nassau I.