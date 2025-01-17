High school sports roundup: Dakota Collins rolls a 300 for East Islip; plus more bowling, basketball and gymnastics scores
Dakota Collins shot a 300 in Game 2 as part of a 669 series to lead East Islip to a 37-3 victory over West Babylon in Suffolk II girls bowling on Thursday. Brooke Andresen shot a 650 series, Meeya Leaderman rolled a 595 series and Makayla Boyd posted a 588 series for East Islip (7-0). In Game 3 for West Babylon (1-7), Alyssa Mattel shot a 245 as part of a 568 series.
Longwood 25, Middle Country 15: Kaylee Dwyer bowled a 232 in Game 3 of a 633 series for Longwood (8-0) in Suffolk I. Jossalyn Liverpool added a 215 in Game 2 of 608 series.
BOYS BOWLING
Floyd 30, Bayport-Blue Point 6: Nicholas Powers rolled a 681 series with a 267 high game to lead Floyd (7-2) in Suffolk II. Bayport-Blue Point (5-5) was led by Ben Hamrlicek, who had a 660 series and 256 high game.
Farmingdale 8, Plainview-Old Bethpage 3: Led by freshman Michael Celeste, who bowled a 634 series (222, 190, 222), Farmingdale (12-0) won its 12th consecutive match in Nassau III play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Amityville 87, East Hampton 46: Amir Dickerson scored 26 of his 40 points in the first half, and added six rebounds and five assists to lead Amityville (8-5) in Suffolk V. Wes Flythe added 13 points and six rebounds, and Taki Mason chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Jefferson had 12 points for East Hampton (5-8).
Center Moriches 63, Port Jefferson 54: Brandon Smith Jr. had 26 points and TJ Jackson Jr. had 13 points to lead Center Moriches (8-7) in Suffolk VII. Ben Amadio had 16 points for Port Jefferson (3-8).
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Centereach 64, West Islip 62: Joseph Crescenzo had seven of his 12 points in overtime and Michael Edmand Jr. had 26 points, including six three-pointers to lead Centereach (1-10) in Suffolk IV. Centereach ended the fourth quarter on a 10-4 run to end regulation tied at 50. Jovan Brewster led all scorers with 27 points for West Islip (5-8).
Massapequa 51, Freeport 46: Anthony Pastier had 11 points and Tyler Byrnes added eight points and 12 rebounds to lead Massapequa (7-6) in Nassau AAA-I. Matthew Pettis had nine points and John Neary added eight points. Noah Patterson had 17 points for Freeport (8-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Side 52, Elmont 34: Taylor Hamdsman scored 13 points, Charlotte Rathjen added 11 and Reese Long chipped in 10 to lead South Side (11-3) in Nassau AA-III. Kaitlyn Paulino-Rosario led Elmont (7-6) with 10 points.
Whitman 50, Floyd 41: Jazmynn Julien scored 16 points to lead Whitman (12-3) in Suffolk I. Madi Richter and Hannah Creighton each added 11 points. Chloe Campbell scored 12 points for Floyd (5-8).
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
Commack 67, Islip 31: Sofia Vasselman scored her 1,000th varsity point and totaled 25 points to lead Commack (11-3) in non-league. Gianna Solch scored 15 points and Alexa Rosenbach added 10 points and seven blocks. Tegan Rao scored eight points for Islip (7-5).
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Massapequa 163.9, Hicksville 163.1: Jessica Misita placed second in the all-around and finished first in beam and floor for Massapequa in Nassau I. Samantha Hogan added a first-place finish in vault. Alyssa Todaro of Hicksville placed first in the all-around (35.5) and bars. Adriana White added a 32.3 score in the all-around.