High school sports roundup: 300 for Islip's Anthony Bullaro, plus more bowling, basketball and wrestling scores

Anthony Bullaro bowled a 300 in Game 2 of a 682 series to lead Islip to a 36-0 win over Huntington in Suffolk III boys bowling on Tuesday. Gavin Connell added a 268 in Game 1 and a 265 in Game 2 for Islip (5-4).

Connetquot 21, Bayport-Blue Point 16: Andrew Nitzsche bowled a 666 series and Chris Smith had a 616 series to lead Connetquot (3-5) to a Suffolk II win by 20 total pins. Benjamin Hamrlicek bowled a high game of 279 in a 700 series for Bayport-Blue Point (5-4).

East Islip 34, Harborfields 1: Andrew Jacobsen rolled a 707 series to lead East Islip (11-1) in Suffolk III. It’s his fifth straight match with over 700 pins. Brendan Muller added a 673 series and Greggory Stephens rolled a 240 in Game 1 of a 638 series.

Farmingdale 11, Massapequa 0: Matt Canale bowled a 637 series with a 214 high game to lead Farmingdale (11-0) in Nassau III. Mark Powell had a high game of 243 in a 618 series for Massapequa (2-9).

GIRLS BOWLING

Holy Trinity 5, St. Anthony’s 4: Ashley Guglielni bowled a career-best 190 in Game 3 to lead Holy Trinity (2-5) to a win by 43 total pins in CHSAA.

Longwood 25, Sachem 15: Ava Mazella rolled a high game of 236 in Game 3 of a 666 series and Jossalyn Liverpool bowled a 235 in Game 3 of 666 series to lead Longwood (8-0) in Suffolk I.

Central Islip 37, West Babylon 3: Jeami Rosario rolled a 195 in Game 2 of a 518 series to lead Central Islip (3-4) in Suffolk II. Maricia McFarlane had a 190 in Game 3 of a 518 series.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valley Stream North 56, Wantagh 54: Tristan Mitchell scored 24 points and made the winning layup with three seconds left for Valley Stream North (12-2) in Nassau VI. Omarion Holder added 14 points. Vinny Napolitano scored 15 points and Devin Paccione added 10 for Wantagh (8-6).

MONDAY’S GAME

Great Neck North 63, MacArthur 55: Jake Balazadeh had 14 points and two assists and Matt Ghodsi added 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Great Neck North (4-9) in Nassau III. Ben Ijadi had nine points, 12 rebounds and four assists and Charlie Shapiro added nine points and three assists off the bench. Mike Kondyra scored 26 points and Raj Singh added 15 points for MacArthur (5-7).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westhampton 61, Half Hollow Hills West 37: Sandra Clarke had 23 points, eight assists and eight rebounds to lead Westhampton (13-1) in Suffolk V. Kate Sweet added 16 points and five assists and Jasmine Taylor added nine points and nine rebounds. Laila Mustafic scored 12 points for Hills West (6-6).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Lindenhurst 44, Sachem North 35: Emma Burmeister had 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead Lindenhurst (9-3) in Suffolk II. Delaney McCandless added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kylie DiMenna led Sachem North (3-10) with 11 points.

Mepham 46, Sewanhaka 32: Makayla Daube had 20 points and 20 rebounds to lead Mepham (9-3) in Nassau AA-II. Mia Troiano scored all of her 10 points in the first quarter and Sophia Beck added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Alexi Stewart scored 13 points for Sewanhaka (5-8).

WRESTLING

MONDAY’S MATCH

Bay Shore 44, Ward Melville 23: Chase Robinson-Becker pinned Colin Spatz in 38 seconds to lead Bay Shore in Suffolk II. John Betancourt pinned Kevin Rodriguez in 1:17 at 190 pounds and Joshua Holliman-Pollonais pinned Logan Schaefer in 1:03 at 215 pounds.