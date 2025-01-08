High school roundup: Bowling, basketball and wrestling
Chris Rinaldi bowled his second 300 of the season in Game 3 of a 729 series to lead Whitman to a 34-2 win over Deer Park in Suffolk I boys bowling on Tuesday. He added 183 in Game 1 and a 246 in Game 2. Jose Duarte rolled a 220 in Game 3 of a 570 series for Whitman (4-4).
Floyd 31, Bay Shore 5: Nicholas Powers had a 268 high game in a 729 series to lead Floyd (4-1) in Suffolk II. Gino Conforti rolled a 206 high game in a 574 series. Jaiden Reyes led Bay Shore (3-3) with a 231 high game in a 583 series.
East Islip 35, Central Islip 1: Andrew Jacobsen rolled a 736 series and Brenden Muller had a 692 series to lead East Islip (7-1) in Suffolk III.
GIRLS BOWLING
East Islip 39, Central Islip 1: Dakota Collins rolled a 636 series to lead East Islip (6-0) in Suffolk II. Meeya Leaderman bowled a high game of 237 in a 633 series and Brooke Andresen added a 623 series.
Sachem District 35, Patchogue-Medford 5: Melissa Pendleton rolled a 186 in Game 2 of a 509 series to lead Sachem (5-1) in Suffolk I.
East Meadow 11, Hicksville 0: Amanda Morris bowled a 222 high game in a 592 series for East Meadow (8-1) in Nassau IV. Abigail Gan added a 181 high game in a 508 series.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ward Melville 65, Sachem North 54: Jack Degen scored 21 points to lead Ward Melville (8-3) in Suffolk II. Neelesh Raghurama added 20 points and Logan Seta had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Chimenti had 27 points for North (3-8).
MONDAY’S GAMES
Malverne 52, North Shore 50: Isaiah Smith had 12 points and 18 rebounds and hit the winning three-pointer with 16 seconds left to lead Malverne (7-4) in Nassau VII. Bryce McIntosh added 15 points and four steals. Damon Merazzi scored 15 points for North Shore (8-4).
Plainedge 60, Valley Stream South 56: Owen Donnellan scored 24 points and Brian Keaveney added 22 points to lead Plainedge (8-3) in Nassau VI. Brady Deivalle and Jaden Pryce each scored 19 points for Valley Stream South (4-5).
Riverhead 55, Connetquot 48: Deshawn Watkins scored 25 points to lead Riverhead (6-5) in non-league. Peter Lagnena and Anaiis Mitchell each had eight points. Vincent Feraca led Connetquot (1-9) with 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Babylon 64, East Islip 42: Jaelynn Burgess scored 20 points and Ava Dockery had 15 points for West Babylon (4-4) in Suffolk IV. Avery Vergano added seven points, 12 steals and 12 rebounds. Emily McIntee and Ella Tantillo each had nine points for East Islip (5-4).
MONDAY’S GAMES
Jericho 62, Hicksville 54: Sadie Krangle had 31 of her 35 points in the second half to lead Jericho (6-3) to an overtime win in non-league. Krangle added seven steals and six assists. Angela Tan added 14 points, six steals, and seven rebounds. Caitlyn Parda had 23 points for Hicksville (0-11).
Island Trees 52, Lawrence 37: Olivia Carbonaro had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead Island Trees (3-8) in Nassau A-II. Daniela Ranfone scored 20 points. Ava Abramov scored 18 points for Lawrence (0-8).
Smithtown Christian 50, East Hampton 36: Annalyn Loiacono scored 16 points to lead Smithtown Christian (3-3) in Suffolk VII. Nadia Madu added 13 points. Ana McCormack scored 13 points for East Hampton (1-5).
WRESTLING
Whitman 52, Riverhead 14: Ryan Maiorana pinned John LaCorte in 2:13 at 124 pounds to lead Whitman in Suffolk I. Michael McGuiness pinned Macklin Jordan in 1:30 at 145 pounds.