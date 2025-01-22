High school sports roundup: Bowling, basketball and wrestling

Logan Silbert rolled his first 300 of the season in a 741 series to lead Eastport-South Manor to a 31-5 win over Bay Shore in Suffolk II boys bowling on Tuesday. Eastport-South Manor improved to 11-0. Jaiden Reyes shot a 600 series for Bay Shore (5-4).

Longwood 32, Riverhead 4: Isaiah Jackson rolled 247 in Game 1 of a 692 series for Longwood (8-3) in Suffolk IV. Joe Caliendo bowled a 232 in Game 1 of a 672 series, Bobby Volk rolled 247 in Game 1 of a 649 series and Tyler Uss had a 227 in Game 3 of a 663 series. Braylen Blom rolled a 553 series for Riverhead (6-5).

North Babylon 21, Brentwood 15: Nick Vuono bowled a 266 in Game 1, Ethan LeBlanc bowled 254 in Game 3 and Chris Nieves shot 213 in Game 3 to lead North Babylon (13-0) in Suffolk I. Joshua Jurado had games of 254 and 222, and Adrian Pena added games of 222 and 218 for Brentwood (9-3).

Floyd 31, Sayville 5: Nicholas Powers bowled a 257 high game in a 689 series to lead Floyd (8-2) in Suffolk II. Alex Clark had a 219 high game and Tim Robilotta bowled a 202 for Sayville (2-9).

Connetquot 33, Bellport 3: Julia Nitzsche rolled a personal-best game of 236 and a season-high series of 567 for Connetquot (4-6) in Suffolk II. Chris Smith had a 585 series.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

West Islip 33, Lindenhurst 3: Frankie Caramanica rolled a 669 series and Matt Marsh rolled a 599 series to lead West Islip (6-7) in Suffolk I.

GIRLS BOWLING

Comsewogue 36, Middle Country 4: Izzy Grillo bowled 246 in Game 2 of a 645 series to lead Comsewogue (7-2) in Suffolk I.

Longwood 25, Patchogue-Medford 15: Maryanna Fanelli rolled a 212 in Game 2 of a 538 series to lead Longwood (10-0) in Suffolk I. Jolie Penney added a 201 in Game 2 and Lexie Cohen added a 192 in Game 3.

Sachem District 38, Bellport 2: Alyssa Manarino rolled 235 in Game 2 to lead Sachem (7-3) in Suffolk I. Kaylee Tagliamonte rolled a 553 series and Sabrina Quaranta had a 571 series.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverhead 59, Brentwood 54: Deshawn Watkins had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Anaiis Mitchell added 15 points to lead Riverhead (9-7) in Suffolk I. Jack Bartolo scored five of his seven points in the fourth quarter. Abraham Donovan and Tyrell Davender each scored 14 points for Brentwood (5-10).

Commack 55, Ward Melville 44: James Pagano had 12 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lead Commack (6-8) in Suffolk II. Jonny Ehlers had 11 points and Jake Demato and Ty Wilhelm each had 10 points. Neelesh Raghurama scored 17 points for Ward Melville (10-5).

Floyd 80, Patchogue-Medford 46: Jermaine King scored 21 points to lead Floyd (13-3) in Suffolk I. Jawuan Smith had 15 points, Sharod Sutton added 10 points and JJ Smith had seven points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Jordan Redding scored 12 points for Patchogue-Medford (2-14).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Westhampton 71, Half Hollow Hills West 60: Truman Hahn scored 22 points to lead Westhampton (9-5) in Suffolk V. Jorden Bennett added 18 points, Malachi Bullock had 13 points and Jacob Permakoff had 10 points. Vince Corso and Ethan Saintjean each scored 13 points for Hills West (9-5).

Lawrence Woodmere Academy Blue 59, John Marshall (Los Angeles) 47: Anderson Diaz scored 19 points, Troy Faison had 16 points and Julian Desir added 10 points to lead Lawrence Woodmere Academy Blue (12-3) in non-league.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Centereach 55, East Islip 48: Hayley Torres scored eight of her 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead Centereach (12-1) in Suffolk IV. Delaney Walters added 19 points and Madelyn Madrigal had 11. Anna Kohlhoff made five threes and had 17 points for East Islip (8-6).

Floyd 50, Patchogue-Medford 39: Savannah Pantry had 22 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks to lead Floyd (7-8) in Suffolk I. Chloe Campbell added eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Taleah Coppola had seven points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Angie McGrath and Sophia Randazzo each scored 10 points for PM (4-12).

Westhampton 55, Rocky Point 34: Jasmine Taylor had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Kate Sweet had 16 points and eight steals to lead Westhampton (15-1) in Suffolk V. Sandra Clarke added 15 points, six assists and five steals. Giuliana Tocci had 14 points for Rocky Point (7-8).

WRESTLING

St. John the Baptist 59, Xavier 18: Niason DaCosta pinned Andrew Tolfree in 1:08 at 116 pounds to lead SJB in non-league. Nicholas Spano pinned Sebastian Myers in 45 seconds at 131 pounds and Seamus Cusack pinned Joseph Zilinski in 2:18 at 138 pounds.