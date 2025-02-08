High school basketball roundup: Carter Wilson's triple-double leads Bay Shore boys

Carter Wilson totaled 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Bay Shore in its 63-38 win over Commack in a Suffolk League II boys basketball game on Friday. Corey Faines added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Bay Shore (19-1).

Connetquot 65, Lindenhurst 52: Carson Turissini scored 26 points for lead Connetquot (4-16). Chris Marx (12 points) made four three-pointers.

Sachem North 60, Sachem East 47: Jake Rush had 32 points, five rebounds and five assists for Sachem North (7-13) in Suffolk II. Josh Boothe had 15 points for Sachem East (10-10).

Malverne 70, Seaford 29: Lorenzo Maione had 17 points and 10 assists and Jamar Smith added nine points to lead Malverne (12-7) in Nassau A-VII. Shane Lee and Isaiah Smith each had eight points to help coach Darrol Lopez secure his 350th win.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Bellmore JFK 43, Bethpage 41: Jake Wexler (14 points) and Jack Hand (seven points) hit key free throws in the final minute for Bethpage JFK (1-18) in Nassau League AA-V. Ari Salama played strong defense on the final possession and Aaron Jacobs secured the final rebound to clinch the win.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New Hyde Park 60, Division 57: Chris Notine scored 20 points, Alex Lugo added 14 points and Dilpreet Singh had 13 points for New Hyde Park (11-8) in Nassau IV. Jack Lanyo scored 19 points and Zain Faisal added 17 points for Division (6-13).

Copiague 68, North Babylon 62: Jayden Risch had 34 points for Copiague (4-16) in Suffolk III. Marko Myroniuk had 14 rebounds and Anthony Clement added 10. Cameron Serrano had 18 points and Jake Walsh added 15 for North Babylon (9-11).

Westhampton 70, East Hampton 60: Jorden Bennett scored 22 points for Westhampton (12-8) in Suffolk V. Truman Hahn added 19 points and Sam Quinn had 16. Mason Jefferson scored 15 points for East Hampton (7-13).

Rocky Point 64, Harborfields 49: Casmere Morrow had 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals for Rocky Point (10-9). Max Wignall added 18 points.

Hauppauge 66, Eastport-South Manor 53: Tucker Brown had 29 points for Hauppauge (5-15).

Mattituck 76, Port Jefferson 48: Owen Searl scored 43 points for Mattituck (8-9) in Suffolk VII.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Connetquot 62, Lindenhurst 59: Bella Franck scored 18 points for Connetquot (6-14) in Suffolk II. Sydney Elizalde added 16 points and Natalie Ramirez had 10. Emma Burmeister scored 38 points for Lindenhurst (11-7).

Shoreham-Wading River 45, Mt. Sinai 36: Kady Keegan scored 12 points for Shoreham-Wading River (18-2) in Suffolk VI. Grayce Kitchen added 11 points to help the Wildcats clinch the league title.

Glenn 48, Hampton Bays 38: Riley Szokoli had 22 points and Maya Weinerman added 17 points for Glenn (7-14) in Suffolk VI.

West Islip 58, East Islip 43: Courtney Xippolitos scored 23 points for West Islip (11-9) in Suffolk IV.

St. Dominic 53, Kellenberg 47: Gabrielle Himmelstein had 17 points and Brianna Deputy added 16 for St. Dominic (13-5) in the CHSAA.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Bethpage 67, Bellmore JFK 61: Kate Cusack had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Bethpage (5-14) in Nassau AA-III. Cusack made a foul shot with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 54 and force overtime. Jadyn Hsu had 12 points, Dana Scruggs had nine points and seven rebounds and Lauren Kelly added eight points.

Manhasset 62, South Side 50: Danielle Perfetto had 25 points and eight rebounds for Manhasset (11-8). Brigid Loughlin and Harper Lambert each scored 13 points.

Division 58, Roslyn 37: Emma Robins had 18 points and Alice Beckett had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks for Division (15-4).

Mepham 51, New Hyde Park 36: Makayla Daube had 22 points and 26 rebounds for Mepham (15-4) in Nassau AA-II. Grace Skulavik added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Rocky Point 31, Harborfields 30: Giuliana Tocci had nine points and Kylie Lamoureux had eight points, three assists and four steals for Rocky Point (9-11) in Suffolk V. Kaleigh Moeller added seven points and 11 rebounds and made a steal with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter to secure the win.