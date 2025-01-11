High school roundup: Boys and girls basketball, boys wrestling, girls bowling

Damien Scott scored 21 points to lead Deer Park to a 49-44 comeback win in Suffolk League IV boys basketball on Friday. Deer Park (4-6) trailed 34-25 late in the third quarter and ended the game with a 24-10 run. DiMaunte Gardner scored 13 points.

Kenshin Brown scored 12 points for East Islip (7-3). James Mendoza and John Talt each had 10 points.

Smithtown East 78, Copiague 57: Craig O’Neill had 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Smithtown East (11-2) in Suffolk III. Bobby Eck and Tommy Fanning each had 10 points. Ray Bradley led Copiague (3-9) with 19 points.

Wyandanch 61, Westhampton 56: Josh Presmy had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks and Jerimiah Webb added 18 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead Wyandanch (9-1) in Suffolk V. Tyrie Pinnock added nine points, seven rebounds and two assists. Jorden Bennett had 20 points for Westhampton (4-5).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

East Rockaway 39, Oyster Bay 38: Cam Peeples hit the winning three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left for East Rockaway (4-7) in Nassau VIII. He finished with 14 points. Edwin Abreu Lopez added nine points and 13 rebounds. Chase Lordi had 18 points for Oyster Bay (1-7).

Valley Stream North 60, West Hempstead 59: Tristan Mitchell scored 19 points and made the go-ahead layup with 19 seconds left for Valley Stream North (11-2) in non-league. Vin Rienzie added 13 points and Noah Obukwelu had 11 points. Isaiah Blunt scored 27 points and Evan Wilson had 14 points for West Hempstead (7-5).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Babylon 59, Comsewogue 16: Jaelynn Burgess had 41 points to lead West Babylon (6-4) in Suffolk IV. Burgess made seven three-pointers. Vienna Guzman had eight points and 10 rebounds for Comsewogue (4-5).

Brentwood 53, Patchogue-Medford 43: Angela Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Brentwood (11-2) in Suffolk I. Jada scored 14 points and dished out five assists and Chantelle Larbi chipped in with seven points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Lily Durkin led Patchogue-Medford (3-10) with 11 points.

Smithtown East 50, Copiague 42: Angelina Camarda had 18 points and four steals to lead Smithtown East (6-6) in Suffolk III. Meredith Brennan had 12 points and nine rebounds. Janiya Morris scored 19 points for Copiague (6-6).

Harborfields 32, Half Hollow Hills West 24: Bridget Hickey had 13 points to lead Harborfields (7-5) in Suffolk V. Maddie Michalopoulos and Maren Korsh each added six points. Caitlyn Collymore had six points for Hills West (7-5).

Holy Trinity 58, West Hempstead 46: Kiera Kozlowski had 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead Holy Trinity (2-6) in non-league. Morgan Konecky scored 14 points. Jasmine Waszak added nine points. Heather Chrobet scored 19 points for West Hempstead (3-8).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Wantagh 44, Floral Park 39: Kayla Mannix made four free throws with under 40 seconds remaining in the game to seal the win for Wantagh (10-1) in Nassau A-I. Mannix finished with 15 points, five assists and five steals. Juliana Cerasi had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Juliette Payoute, Sarah Owen and Siena McCree scored 13 points each for Floral Park (10-2).

South Side 46, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 42: Charlotte Rathjen scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead South Side (8-3) in non-league. Ellie Lennon scored nine points. Emma Heaney scored 10 points for POB JFK (9-3).

BOYS WRESTLING

Islip 44, Westhampton 22: Jonathan Hernandez pinned Pablo Velez Jr. in 54 seconds at 285 pounds to lead Islip in Suffolk VI. Cartier Perez pinned Brendan Dunn in 26 seconds at 131 pounds.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 46, Port Jefferson 23: Ryder Antonucci pinned Wilson Aguilar in 1:07 at 138 pounds to lead Mattituck/Greenport/Southold in Suffolk VIII. Luca Sirico pinned Luca Caltagirone in 43 seconds at 170 pounds.

THURSDAY’S MATCHES

Patchogue-Medford 33, Brentwood 28: Mason Jacobellis pinned Danilo Arias Vasquez in 1:15 at 124 pounds to lead Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk I. Aiden Morin pinned Malachi Ellis in 1:53 at 108 pounds.

Sachem East 38, Lindenhurst 29: Gavin McCune pinned Jimmy Capobianco in 1:09 at 124 pounds to lead Sachem East in Suffolk II. Logan Graf defeated Jacob Kmiotek via technical fall, 16-1, in 3:34 at 108 pounds.

GIRLS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S MATCH

Smithtown/Kings Park 33, Brentwood 7: Trishna Desai bowled a high game of 253 in Game 3 of a 644 series for Smithtown/Kings Park (7-0) in Suffolk III. Emma Sherwood rolled a 200 in Game 3. Brentwood is 5-2.